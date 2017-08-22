Top Filly Enable Back for Yorkshire Oaks

Juddmonte Farms' star homebred filly Enable, the dual Oaks winner and early favorite for this fall's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1), is the overwhelming pick in the Aug. 24 Darley Yorkshire Oaks (G1) in the north of England.

The Nathaniel filly, trained by John Gosden, one-upped herself after winning the Investec Oaks (G1) at Epsom and the Darley Irish Oaks (G1) at the Curragh by taking on—and decisively whipping—older horses and males in the July 29 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Ascot in her last start.

The Ascot tour de force moved the filly directly to the top of the list of European horses and that assessment gained steam in the past few weeks as other potential Arc candidates have fizzled in prep races.

"I thought it was an unusual move by John Gosden to enter (Enable) in the race (King George) as he also had (group 1 winner) Jack Hobbs in there. But he's had a chance to look at an awful lot of the opposition and, that he decided to come back off of two weeks in a really, really tough race, he obviously saw plenty at home to give him confidence," said Garrett O'Rourke, U.S. manager for Juddmonte Farms, of Enable. "And he was absolutely right. She's only 3 years old and she's done something that 3-year-olds don't often get asked, let alone 3-year-old fillies."

Frankie Dettori is set to be aboard Enable again at York.

Gosden also has Coronet set to face her accomplished stablemate. The daughter of Dubawi (IRE) won the Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot and was most recently fourth to Enable in the Irish Oaks.

Nezwaah, another daughter of Dubawi, comes off a victory in the Pretty Poly Stakes (G1) at the Curragh July 2 for trainer Roger Varian.

Queen's Trust, winner of the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) at Santa Anita Park last November, is seeking her first victory since besting Lady Eli that day. In her most recent start, the daughter of Dansili finished sixth behind the brilliant Aidan O'Brien-trained Winter over soft ground in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) at Goodwood Aug. 3.

The Aug. 24 card at York also includes the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (G2) for 2-year-old fillies where O'Brien has group 3 winner Actress and trainer Wesley Ward has entered Happy Like a Fool. The latter, a Distorted Humor filly, finished second in the Queen Mary Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot after leading a good part of the way.

Alicia Wincze Hughes contributed to this report.