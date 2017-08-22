Massive Australian Interest in American Pharoah

The excitement of a glorious June 2015 Saturday in New York is still rippling through the racing world with the arrival of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in Australia.

The 37-year wait for a horse to complete the sweep of the American classics captured the imagination in his homeland and two years on, he also has spiked massive interest Down Under.

Countless winners have walked in and out of Coolmore Australia at Jerry Plains, near Scone, but there has never been a horse with the drawing power of American Pharoah. Since he arrived this month, a constant stream of clients and media have headed to see him.

"It is like having a movie star at home," Coolmore Australia boss Tom Magnier said. "Everyone wants to see him and it's like the paparazzi when he comes out, everyone wants a photo.

"He is the coolest dude around and he stands there and lets everyone see how good he is."

American Pharoah's book was quickly filled at AU$66,000 ($50,694) and strong interest remains in the stallion who became the 12th Triple Crown winner and then beat older rivals in the 2015 Breeders Cup Classic (G1). There is a long waiting list of mares whose owners are trying to get a mating with him before Australian breeding season concludes.

American Pharoah will be the star attraction of the stallion inspection weekend in Scone Aug. 26-27.

Coolmore's Australian bloodstock agent James Bester refers to him as "Captain America."

"It is like having Michael Jordan here in Australia to play basketball," Bester added. "The best horse we have seen here from America."

Magnier said having American Pharoah in Australia brings back memories.

"I was there when he won the Belmont Stakes (G1) and it was the most incredible day I have spent at the races," Magnier said. "There were more than 100,000 people and they were all there cheering for one horse and when he hit the front, the roar was amazing.

"The next day, it was all people were talking about, 'did you see that horse?' and he is having that effect in Australia.

"He is a faultless physical specimen and free of Danehill blood, which makes him a perfect complement to our own band of Fastnet Rock and Danehill mares.

"His story is only just beginning."