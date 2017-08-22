New York-Breds Ready for Six Showcase Day Stakes

More than 100 New York-breds will take center stage at Saratoga Race Course Aug. 25 for New York Showcase Day, featuring an all state-bred card that includes six stakes worth $1.15 million.

Following is a brief look at each of the six stakes and entries.

* An accomplished field of stakes winners will comprise the $200,000 Fleet Indian Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on the main track to start the day's stakes action as race 3. Making her stakes debut in the five-horse field is Alpha Delta Stables' Sunset Ridge, who has won her first three races. She will face three-time stakes winner and grade 2-placed Bonita Bianca, who is campaigned by Michael Dubb, Bethlehem Stables, and Michael Imperio.

Entries: Fleet Indian S. Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 3 STK

1 1/8m

Dirt

$200,000

3 yo Fillies

2:10 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Five Each Way (NY) Manuel Franco 117 H. Graham Motion - 2 Sunset Ridge (NY) Jose L. Ortiz 119 Chad C. Brown - 3 Danielle's Pride (NY) Junior Alvarado 117 Richard Metivier - 4 Somekindasexy (NY) Rajiv Maragh 117 Chad Summers - 5 Bonita Bianca (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 124 Rudy R. Rodriguez -

*Gary Barber's What a Catch will try to pick up his second straight stakes win when he faces an expected seven other juveniles in the $200,000 Funny Cide Stakes at 6 1/2 furlongs, carded as Race 5. Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden in his two career starts by Hall of Famer John Velazquez, the chestnut colt by Justin Phillip won his stakes debut in the Rockville Center Stakes by a length July 15 at Belmont Park to back up his 5 1/2-length maiden-breaking win June 2.

Entries: Funny Cide S. Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 5 STK

6 1/2f

Dirt

$200,000

2 yo

3:20 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Mr. Pete (NY) Jose L. Ortiz 121 James T. Ryerson - 2 Analyze the Odds (NY) Manuel Franco 121 Todd A. Pletcher - 3 Aveenu Malcainu (NY) Luis Saez 121 Jeremiah C. Englehart - 4 Smokin Platinum (NY) Joel Rosario 117 Bart G. Hone - 5 Alien Invasion (NY) Tyler Gaffalione 121 Michael J. Maker - 6 Morning Breez (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 121 Carlos F. Martin - 7 Inalienable Rights (NY) Junior Alvarado 121 Mark A. Hennig - 8 What a Catch (NY) John R. Velazquez 121 Todd A. Pletcher -

* Dubb and Bethlehem Stables' grade 3 winner Fourstar Crook will bring her eight-race win streak into the 38th running of the $150,000 Yaddo Stakes for fillies and mares on the Mellon Turf Course. The 5-year-old daughter of Freud has won four straight stakes races including the Dr. James Penny Memorial Handicap (G3T) at Parx Racing and last year's Yaddo. Hall of Fame rider Javier Castellano will ride the Chad Brown trainee.

Entries: Yaddo S. Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 7 STK

1 1/16m

Turf

$150,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:40 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Literata (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 123 Rudy R. Rodriguez - 2 Bar of Gold (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 116 John C. Kimmel - 3 Flipcup (NY) John R. Velazquez 116 William I. Mott - 4 Feeling Bossy (NY) Luis Saez 118 James A. Jerkens - 5 First Charmer (NY) Julien R. Leparoux 116 Richard Metivier - 6 Jet Majesty (NY) Jose Lezcano 116 David Jacobson - 7 Ack Naughty (NY) Joel Rosario 118 Chad C. Brown - 8 Fourstar Crook (NY) Javier Castellano 123 Chad C. Brown - 9 Barrel of Dreams (NY) Jose L. Ortiz 116 Charlton Baker - 10 Freudie Anne (NY) Feargal Lynch 118 Thomas Morley -

* Gold Star Racing Stable, Matthew Hand, and Brian McKenzie's I Still Miss You will look to get back to the winner's circle, leading an expected field of nine juvenile fillies in the $200,000 Seeking the Ante Stakes as Race 8. Winner of the Astoria Stakes in June, the Majestic Warrior filly finished second in the Lynbrook Stakes at Belmont to Pure Silver, who returned to post a 9 1/2-length victory in the grade 2 Adirondack Stakes last time out. Trained by Jeremiah Englehart, I Still Miss You will depart from post 8 with Castellano aboard.

Entries: Seeking the Ante S. Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 8 STK

6 1/2f

Dirt

$200,000

2 yo Fillies

5:15 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 One Last Cast (NY) John R. Velazquez 121 Todd A. Pletcher - 2 Beaux Arts (NY) Manuel Franco 121 Russell J. Cash - 3 Pauseforthecause (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 121 Kiaran P. McLaughlin - 4 Miss Mystique (NY) Rajiv Maragh 121 Leah Gyarmati - 5 Cause We Are Loyal (NY) Mario Gutierrez 121 Doug F. O'Neill - 6 Tudox Lifting Off (NY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 121 Ron G. Potts - 7 Newport Breeze (NY) Jose L. Ortiz 121 Peter Eurton - 8 I Still Miss You (NY) Javier Castellano 121 Jeremiah C. Englehart - 9 Trouble for Skylar (NY) Kendrick Carmouche 121 Danny Gargan -

* As Race 9, the $150,000 West Point Stakes presented by Trustco Bank will again feature long-time rivals King Kreesa and Kharafa, who finished one-two respectively in last year's contest at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Multiple graded stakes winner King Kreesa will break from post 2 with regular rider Jose Ortiz. The 7-year-old gelding Kharafa will break from post 5 with jockey Joe Bravo.

Entries: West Point S. Presented by Trustco Bank Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 9 STK

1 1/16m

Inner turf

$150,000

3 yo's & up

5:49 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Royal Posse (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 123 Rudy R. Rodriguez - 2 King Kreesa (NY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Linda Rice - 3 Get Jets (NY) John R. Velazquez 116 Anthony W. Dutrow - 4 Macagone (NY) Joel Rosario 123 William I. Mott - 5 Kharafa (NY) Joe Bravo 118 Timothy A. Hills - 6 All Is Number (NY) Florent Geroux 116 Thomas M. Bush - 7 Changewilldoyagood (NY) Dylan Davis 118 Bruce N. Levine - 8 Black Tide (NY) Jose Lezcano 118 David A. Cannizzo - 9 Offering Plan (NY) Javier Castellano 123 Chad C. Brown - 10 Fox Rules (NY) Kendrick Carmouche 118 David A. Cannizzo -