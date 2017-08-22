Fourstar Crook extended her win streak to eight with a victory in the Dr. James Penny Memorial Stakes July 4 at Parx Racing

New York-Breds Ready for Six Showcase Day Stakes

New York Showcase Day features six stakes worth $1.15 million.

More than 100 New York-breds will take center stage at Saratoga Race Course Aug. 25 for New York Showcase Day, featuring an all state-bred card that includes six stakes worth $1.15 million.

Following is a brief look at each of the six stakes and entries.

* An accomplished field of stakes winners will comprise the $200,000 Fleet Indian Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on the main track to start the day's stakes action as race 3. Making her stakes debut in the five-horse field is Alpha Delta Stables' Sunset Ridge, who has won her first three races. She will face three-time stakes winner and grade 2-placed Bonita Bianca, who is campaigned by Michael Dubb, Bethlehem Stables, and Michael Imperio.

Entries: Fleet Indian S.

Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 3

  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 2:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Five Each Way (NY)Manuel Franco117H. Graham Motion-
2Sunset Ridge (NY)Jose L. Ortiz119Chad C. Brown-
3Danielle's Pride (NY)Junior Alvarado117Richard Metivier-
4Somekindasexy (NY)Rajiv Maragh117Chad Summers-
5Bonita Bianca (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.124Rudy R. Rodriguez-

*Gary Barber's What a Catch will try to pick up his second straight stakes win when he faces an expected seven other juveniles in the $200,000 Funny Cide Stakes at 6 1/2 furlongs, carded as Race 5. Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden in his two career starts by Hall of Famer John Velazquez, the chestnut colt by Justin Phillip  won his stakes debut in the Rockville Center Stakes by a length July 15 at Belmont Park to back up his 5 1/2-length maiden-breaking win June 2.

Entries: Funny Cide S.

Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 5

  • STK
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo
  • 3:20 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Mr. Pete (NY)Jose L. Ortiz121James T. Ryerson-
2Analyze the Odds (NY)Manuel Franco121Todd A. Pletcher-
3Aveenu Malcainu (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez121Jeremiah C. Englehart-
4Smokin Platinum (NY)Joel Rosario117Bart G. Hone-
5Alien Invasion (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione121Michael J. Maker-
6Morning Breez (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.121Carlos F. Martin-
7Inalienable Rights (NY)Junior Alvarado121Mark A. Hennig-
8What a Catch (NY)John R. Velazquez121Todd A. Pletcher-

* Dubb and Bethlehem Stables' grade 3 winner Fourstar Crook will bring her eight-race win streak into the 38th running of the $150,000 Yaddo Stakes for fillies and mares on the Mellon Turf Course. The 5-year-old daughter of Freud  has won four straight stakes races including the Dr. James Penny Memorial Handicap (G3T) at Parx Racing and last year's Yaddo. Hall of Fame rider Javier Castellano will ride the Chad Brown trainee.

Entries: Yaddo S.

Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 7

  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:40 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Literata (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.123Rudy R. Rodriguez-
2Bar of Gold (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.116John C. Kimmel-
3Flipcup (NY)John R. Velazquez116William I. Mott-
4Feeling Bossy (NY)Luis Saez118James A. Jerkens-
5First Charmer (NY)Julien R. Leparoux116Richard Metivier-
6Jet Majesty (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano116David Jacobson-
7Ack Naughty (NY)Joel Rosario118Chad C. Brown-
8Fourstar Crook (NY)Javier Castellano123Chad C. Brown-
9Barrel of Dreams (NY)Jose L. Ortiz116Charlton Baker-
10Freudie Anne (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFeargal Lynch118Thomas Morley-

* Gold Star Racing Stable, Matthew Hand, and Brian McKenzie's I Still Miss You will look to get back to the winner's circle, leading an expected field of nine juvenile fillies in the $200,000 Seeking the Ante Stakes as Race 8. Winner of the Astoria Stakes in June, the Majestic Warrior filly finished second in the Lynbrook Stakes at Belmont to Pure Silver, who returned to post a 9 1/2-length victory in the grade 2 Adirondack Stakes last time out. Trained by Jeremiah Englehart, I Still Miss You will depart from post 8 with Castellano aboard.

Entries: Seeking the Ante S.

Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 5:15 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1One Last Cast (NY)John R. Velazquez121Todd A. Pletcher-
2Beaux Arts (NY)Manuel Franco121Russell J. Cash-
3Pauseforthecause (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.121Kiaran P. McLaughlin-
4Miss Mystique (NY)Rajiv Maragh121Leah Gyarmati-
5Cause We Are Loyal (NY)Mario Gutierrez121Doug F. O'Neill-
6Tudox Lifting Off (NY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.121Ron G. Potts-
7Newport Breeze (NY)Jose L. Ortiz121Peter Eurton-
8I Still Miss You (NY)Javier Castellano121Jeremiah C. Englehart-
9Trouble for Skylar (NY)Kendrick Carmouche121Danny Gargan-

* As Race 9, the $150,000 West Point Stakes presented by Trustco Bank will again feature long-time rivals King Kreesa and Kharafa, who finished one-two respectively in last year's contest at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Multiple graded stakes winner King Kreesa will break from post 2 with regular rider Jose Ortiz. The 7-year-old gelding Kharafa will break from post 5 with jockey Joe Bravo.

Entries: West Point S. Presented by Trustco Bank

Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 9

  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Inner turf
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:49 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Royal Posse (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.123Rudy R. Rodriguez-
2King Kreesa (NY)Jose L. Ortiz118Linda Rice-
3Get Jets (NY)John R. Velazquez116Anthony W. Dutrow-
4Macagone (NY)Joel Rosario123William I. Mott-
5Kharafa (NY)Joe Bravo118Timothy A. Hills-
6All Is Number (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux116Thomas M. Bush-
7Changewilldoyagood (NY)Dylan Davis118Bruce N. Levine-
8Black Tide (NY)Jose Lezcano118David A. Cannizzo-
9Offering Plan (NY)Javier Castellano123Chad C. Brown-
10Fox Rules (NY)Kendrick Carmouche118David A. Cannizzo-

* Highweight in the field for the $250,000 Albany Stakes for 3-year-olds is Twisted Tom, winner of the New York Derby at Finger Lakes Race Track July 22 last time out, following the Creative Cause  gelding's sixth-place effort in the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1). The Chad Brown trainee will break from post 4 with Castellano aboard.

Entries: Albany S.

Saratoga Race Course, Friday, August 25, 2017, Race 10

  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo
  • 6:23 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Dynamax Prime (NY)Rajiv Maragh117George Weaver-
2D'yer Mak'er (NY)Tyler Gaffalione117Nicholas P. Zito-
3Can You Diggit (NY)Jose L. Ortiz117James A. Jerkens-
4Twisted Tom (NY)Javier Castellano124Chad C. Brown-
5Broken Engagement (NY)Paco Lopez117Rudy R. Rodriguez-
6Pat On the Back (NY)Dylan Davis119Kenneth G. McPeek-
7Minsky Moment (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.117Chad C. Brown-