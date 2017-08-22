Operation Gelding Gets $10,000 Grant From AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) Foundation has awarded the Unwanted Horse Coalition (UHC) a grant of $10,000 to support its Operation Gelding program.

Operation Gelding provides funds and materials to help groups nationwide organize low-and no-cost clinics for owners who might not otherwise be able to afford to have their stallions castrated by a certified veterinarian. In 2017, the UHC introduced an increase in funding from $50 to $100 per horse, and a voucher program was put in place to help owners and rescue organizations that may have trouble attending a clinic due to transportation or other issues.

"The AAEP Foundation is proud to continue its support of this important program," said Dr. Richard Mitchell, DVM, MRCVS, DACVSMR, chairman of the AAEP Foundation Advisory Council. "This program not only helps address a need but also helps to educate veterinary students, veterinary technicians and equine caretakers while assisting with the unwanted horse population."

"The increase in funding the UHC is able to provide was in large part aided by the generous grant from the AAEP Foundation," said Dr. Doug Corey, UHC Chairman. "By gelding a stallion, the UHC aims to prevent unintentional and overbreeding, thereby reducing the number of unwanted foals. This grant from the Foundation will allow the UHC to continue to grow and expand the Operation Gelding program, and reduce the number of unwanted horses nationwide."

"Funding for Operation Gelding comes solely from donations and grants like this one from the AAEP Foundation," said UHC Director Ashley Furst. "The Foundation has been actively involved in and a supporter of the Operation Gelding program since its inception in 2010, and we are incredibly grateful for their continued contribution."

Since 2010, Operation Gelding has supported 172 clinics in 33 states, resulting in the castration of 1,982 stallions, and the reduction of many more unwanted foals.

To help the UHC prevent horses from becoming unwanted, consider supporting the Operation Gelding program by hosting a clinic in your area or sending a tax-deductible contribution to the American Horse Council Foundation. Contact Ashley Furst at afurst@horsecouncil.org or visit the UHC website at www.unwantedhorsecoalition.org to learn more.