Going Commando Fillies Top CTHS Manitoba Yearling Sale

Two daughters of Going Commando shared top billing at the Aug. 20 Canadian Thoroughbred Horse Society (Manitoba Division) Canadian-bred yearling sale, going for CAN$15,000 (US$11,919) each.

CTHS reported 12 horses were sold for gross receipts of CAN$71,850 (US$57,092), an average price of CAN$5,987 ($4,758), compared with CAN$76,100 ($59,130) in total receipts for 13 head that averaged CAN$5,854 ($4,548) a year ago. The six horses not sold represented 33% of the 18 offered, compared with a 50% buy-back rate in 2016.

Going Commando, who stands at Cam Ziprick's Ziprick Thoroughbreds near Russell, Manitoba, was represented by seven yearlings in the sale. The 17-year-old son of Unbridled's Song stood for a fee of CAN($1,250) this year. He is the sire of two stakes winners and has progeny that have earned more than $1.2 million.

Both sale-toppers were consigned by Ziprick, who also was reported on the results as the buyer of Hip 5, a bay filly bred in Manitoba by Ziprick, Charles Fouillard, and Barry Arnason and named Hidden Grace. Produced from the black-type stakes-winning Pioneering mare High Pioneer, the filly is a full or half sister to three winners.

The other $15,000 Going Commando filly, Hip 8, is a chestnut named Modesty's Tribute who was bought by Bob Crockett. Bred in Manitoba by Ziprick and Fouillard, the filly is out of a full sister to a grade 3 winner and a half or full sister to six winners.