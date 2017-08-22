Going Commando Fillies Top CTHS Manitoba Yearling Sale

Sale toppers both consigned by Cam Ziprick.

Two daughters of Going Commando shared top billing at the Aug. 20 Canadian Thoroughbred Horse Society (Manitoba Division) Canadian-bred yearling sale, going for CAN$15,000 (US$11,919) each.

CTHS reported 12 horses were sold for gross receipts of CAN$71,850 (US$57,092), an average price of CAN$5,987 ($4,758), compared with CAN$76,100 ($59,130) in total receipts for 13 head that averaged CAN$5,854 ($4,548) a year ago. The six horses not sold represented 33% of the 18 offered, compared with a 50% buy-back rate in 2016.

Going Commando, who stands at Cam Ziprick's Ziprick Thoroughbreds near Russell, Manitoba, was represented by seven yearlings in the sale. The 17-year-old son of Unbridled's Song stood for a fee of CAN($1,250) this year. He is the sire of two stakes winners and has progeny that have earned more than $1.2 million.

Both sale-toppers were consigned by Ziprick, who also was reported on the results as the buyer of Hip 5, a bay filly bred in Manitoba by Ziprick, Charles Fouillard, and Barry Arnason and named Hidden Grace. Produced from the black-type stakes-winning Pioneering mare High Pioneer, the filly is a full or half sister to three winners.

The other $15,000 Going Commando filly, Hip 8, is a chestnut named Modesty's Tribute who was bought by Bob Crockett. Bred in Manitoba by Ziprick and Fouillard, the filly is out of a full sister to a grade 3 winner and a half or full sister to six winners.