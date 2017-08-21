Jill Byrne to Emcee TOBA National Awards Dinner

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association announced today that Jill Byrne will emcee the 32nd annual TOBA National Awards Dinner on Sept. 9 at Calumet Farm in Lexington, Ky.

Byrne was recently named senior director of industry relations at Breeders' Cup Limited. Previously, she was the director of broadcast and programming at Churchill Downs for the past nine years where she spent time between production and on air as the senior racing analyst and host of the "Churchill Downs Today" show.

"It's an honor to host the TOBA awards dinner and to recognize those for their outstanding accomplishments, continued support and passion for Thoroughbred racing and breeding. To have this event take place this year at beautiful Calumet Farm, with all its history and prestige, is a testament to the honorees, patrons and all members of the Thoroughbred industry," said Byrne.

The TOBA National Awards Dinner is sponsored by Calumet Farm, Stoll Keenon Ogden, The Stronach Group and Adena Springs, H.E. "Tex" Sutton Forwarding Company, Jackson Family Wines (Official Wine Sponsor of the 2017 TOBA National Awards Dinner), Tito's Handmade Vodka, West 6th Brewing (Official Beer Sponsor of the 2017 TOBA National Awards Dinner), National HBPA, FLAIR Equine Nasal Strips, NTRA Advantage and John Deere, The Horse and Blood-Horse.

Tickets for the National Awards Dinner may be purchased at toba.org.