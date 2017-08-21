Stellar Wind to be Offered at Keeneland November Sale

Lane's End Sales will consign Eclipse champion and six-time grade 1 winner Stellar Wind to the 2017 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

Owned by Hronis Racing and trained by John Sadler, Stellar Wind is unbeaten in three starts in 2017, all in grade 1 company. She was named the 2015 champion 3-year-old filly after winning the Santa Anita Oaks (G1) and three other graded stakes, plus finished second by a neck in the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) at Keeneland. To date, Stellar Wind has compiled a record of 10-2-1 from 15 starts and earned $2,233,200.

"Stellar Wind is without a doubt one of the classiest horses I've ever been around, and is everything you could want in a racehorse and a broodmare prospect," said Sadler. "She has a high cruising speed, is sound, and has an incredible will to win. That was on display last year when she beat Beholder on the square not once but twice, in the grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch and grade 1 Zenyatta stakes."

"It's been an absolute privilege to campaign a mare of Stellar Wind's caliber," said owner Kostas Hronis. "Stellar Wind has brought me and my family many thrills, and with the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Del Mar this year, we're hoping there might be a few more."

Produced by the Malibu Moon mare Evening Star, Stellar Wind is the leading money-winning female by Curlin . She is from the immediate family of this year's Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1) winner Mor Spirit. Stellar Wind's second dam, Sequins, also produced black-type winner/producer Zenith, the dam of grade 1-winning juvenile Great Hunter.

Bob Elliston, Keeneland's vice president of racing and sales, underscored the sales company's enthusiasm about offering Stellar Wind.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to sell a true superstar of the sport," said Elliston. "Our thanks to the Hronis Family and Lane's End who recognize Keeneland November as the most important breeding stock sale in world. It's where a world-class mare belongs."

"We have the opportunity to bring some terrific mares to Keeneland November, and Stellar Wind is certainly at the top," said Lane's End's Will Farish. "She's been a grade 1 winner at 3, 4, and 5—winning six grade 1 races in total against some of the best filly and mare competition of recent times. With her pedigree, she'll hold tremendous appeal to both domestic and international buyers. Steller Wind is one the finest broodmare prospects to come to market in recent times."