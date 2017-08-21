Equo to Support Thoroughbred Charities of America

Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA) announced today that it has formed a charitable partnership with Equo, a mobile app that connects horse owners with drivers in the United States and Canada. Equo will donate $1 to TCA per horse shipped.

"We are deeply appreciative and grateful that Equo has selected TCA to be their charitable partner," said TCA executive director Erin Crady. "Like Uber for horses, each horse shipped via Equo will now be supporting TCA's mission to assist Thoroughbreds and those who care for them."

"We believe that horses are what give us a purpose in life and therefore we are happy to support TCA in their mission to provide for Thoroughbreds once their days on the track are over," said Equo president Steven Bluman. "We are honored to be TCA's recommended transportation solution and look forward to transporting many off-track-Thoroughbreds into their new homes."

Founded in 2016, Equo's mission is to make the horse industry more reachable and accessible by connecting owners, trainers, and riders with shippers all around the country via a mobile app. Horse owners can request transportation throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit ridewithequo.com or download the app on your Apple or Android device.

