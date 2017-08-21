Gun Runner Eclipses Arrogate in NTRA Poll

Gun Runner took over first place for the first time in week 30 of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top Thoroughbred Poll released Aug. 21.

Trained by Steve Asmussen for Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm, multiple grade 1 winner Gun Runner moved up to first place after sitting second to Arrogate for the past 21 weeks. The Candy Ride colt won two straight "Win and You're In" qualifying events for a berth in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) Nov. 4 at Del Mar, when he took the Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs in June and the Whitney Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course Aug. 5.

Juddmonte Farms' Arrogate, who dominated the poll for the first 29 weeks of 2017 for trainer Bob Baffert, dropped down a notch to second after his runner-up finish behind stablemate Collected in the $1 milllion TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1) at Del Mar, also a "Win and You're In" contest for a berth in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Although Arrogate, the leading earner in North American racing history, also finished fourth one start prior in the TVG San Diego Handicap (G2) July 22, he remains on target for the Classic.

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes Nov. 6 after the running of the Breeders' Cup.

NTRA Poll: Week 30

