F-T Midlantic Yearling Sale Expanded to Two Days

Fasig-Tipton has expanded its Midlantic fall yearling sale to two days as a result of a high volume of entries. The sale, originally scheduled for Oct. 3, will now be held Oct. 2-3 and will feature a catalog with 495 entries.

The first session, on Monday, will begin at 4 p.m.(all times Eastern) and offer Hips 1-150. The second session will begin at 10 a.m. and offer Hips 151-495.

"As a result of a fantastic sale last year and the success of recent sales graduates like Stellar Wind, this year's catalog has grown by 32% over last year," said Midlantic sales director Paget Bennett. "By adding the extra session Monday afternoon, buyers and sellers will be able to conduct their business without having to alter their travel arrangements."

The catalog will be available online later this week.