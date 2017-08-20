Chief Know It All Digs in to Win Canadian Derby

After battling with two rivals in the stretch of the $150,000 Canadian Derby (G3), Chief Know It All managed to get a minor advantage and held on to win by a half-length Aug. 19. Video: Canadian Derby (G3)

In the 1 3/8-mile test for 3-year-olds at Northlands Park, the Robertino Diodoro-trained Flashy Bull colt raced in third before making a move around the final turn and outrunning Double Bear and Trooper John, who finished in a dead-heat for second. The win was the first graded stakes win for Chief Know It All, who was a recent $100,000 claim out of a June 30 race at Churchill Downs for current owners Rollingson Racing Stable, Randy Howg, Rick Wiest, and Clayton Wiest.

"I'm going to give the owners a lot of credit for stepping up to the plate (to claim the horse)," winning trainer Robertino Diodoro said, adding that the owners attempted to buy the colt privately before he was entered for a tag.

"It was exciting. It was a great race. A few great horses battling it out and a great ride by Rico (Walcott)," the trainer added.

In Saturday's event, Double Bear led the eight-horse field through the early stages of the race as Captain Will raced just off the leader in second with Chief Know It All in third and favorite Trooper John in fourth. The leader took the field through fractions of :24.03, :48.90, and 1:14.57 for six furlongs.

Up the backstretch for the second time, Chief Know It All moved up and Trooper John began to make a move, lining up three wide going into the final turn. A mile went in 1:40.34.

A stretch battle then ensued among Trooper John on the outside, Chief Know It All, and Double Bear, who was refusing to give in near the rail. In the final strides before the wire, Chief Know it All dug in, pulled ahead, and held on for the win, as Double Bear and Trooper John settled for second.

The final time was 2:17.06.

Captain Will, Aqua Frio, Dublin Day, Big Kaz, and Alberta Strong completed the order of finish.

"Down the stretch the horse was still running and running. I was saying, 'Come on just make it to the wire,'" Wolcott said. "He ran good for me and everything was good."

The winner returned $6.30, $2.80, and $3 across the board.

It was the fourth Canadian Derby win for Walcott and the third for Diodoro.

Chief Know It All was bred in Kentucky by Lucky Seven Stable out of the Grand Slam mare Baby Mini. He made 10 previous starts for Lucky Seven Stable before being claimed. He now boasts a 4-1-4 record from 11 starts with earnings of $216,020.