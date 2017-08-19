Stellar Wind, Irap Get to Work at Del Mar

There will be plenty of quality on the track in the afternoon Aug. 19 at Del Mar, the biggest day of racing during the summer at the seaside racetrack every year, but the runners in the morning weren't too shabby, either.

Several classy horses recorded important workouts, including champion Stellar Wind, who covered four furlongs in :49 flat in her first drill since her victory in the July 30 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (G1) at Del Mar.

"It was fantastic," trainer John Sadler said of Hronis Racing's daughter of Curlin . "It was her usual breezing. For her (the first work back) is always a maintenance work, because she's going to have two or three or four before she runs, so I'm just looking to keep her loose. She doesn't need to go fast or hard, because she doesn't need that kind of training anyway."

On the opposite end of the spectrum in a work series was Reddam Racing's multiple graded winner Irap, who covered six furlongs in 1:13 flat in his final drill for the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

"He was really strong," trainer Doug O'Neill said of the work in company with fellow multiple graded winner Shane's Girlfriend. "He finished really strong and had good energy. Very nice."

O'Neill said Irap, a last-out winner in the Indiana Derby (G3), will ship to Saratoga Aug. 22.

Another 3-year-old on the work tab was Kaleem Shah's 2016 Del Mar Futurity (G1) winner Klimt, who ran five furlongs in 1:01, with a strong gallop out to six furlongs in 1:13 1/5 for trainer Art Sherman.

Sherman, who was initially apprehensive to run Klimt at 1 1/8 miles in his first start of 2017 in the July 15 Los Alamitos Derby (G3), was pleasantly surprised with his second-place finish in that race, but is happy to get the Quality Road colt back to a mile for the Shared Belief Stakes Aug. 26 at Del Mar.

Klimt is undefeated in two starts at Del Mar. Along with his Futurity victory, he won the Best Pal Stakes (G2) in 2016.

Other graded winners on the work tab were champion sprinter Drefong (five furlongs in 1:01 1/5), Kobe's Back (five furlongs in 1:01 4/5), and Decked Out (seven furlongs in 1:27 2/5).