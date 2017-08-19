Weekend Stakes Rundown: Pacific Classic Day

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a pair of grade 1 races on Del Mar's biggest weekend, the Alabama (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, and the third leg of the Canadian Triple Crown. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Aug. 19

4:47 p.m.—$175,000 Play the King Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine

Tower of Texas, who finished second in last year's Play the King, will look to secure his second grade 2 win of the year, following a score in the Connaught Cup Stakes at Woodbine June 3. Tower of Texas is out of 2015 Canadian Broodmare of the Year Rare Opportunity, and was a finalist for the Sovereign Award for 2016 champion male sprinter.

7f

Turf

$175,000

3 yo's & up

4:47 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1We Deer You (FL) Emma-Jayne Wilson 117 Michael J. Trombetta 20/1 2 2Tombelaine (KY) Alan Garcia 117 Chad C. Brown 7/2 3 3Dowse's Beach (NY) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 117 Brad H. Cox 6/1 4 4Glenville Gardens (KY) Gary Boulanger 121 Sid C. Attard 12/1 5 5Tower of Texas (ON) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 123 Roger L. Attfield 2/1 6 6Calgary Cat (ON) Luis Contreras 121 Kevin Attard 3/1 7 7Conquest Panthera (KY) Patrick Husbands 117 Mark E. Casse 10/1 8 8Hootenanny (KY) Jesse M. Campbell 117 Wesley A. Ward 15/1

5:02 p.m.—$300,000 Lake Placid Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course

For Proctor's Ledge victory would be another step up after she closed to win the July 21 Lake George Stakes (G3T) on Saratoga's opening day. The win was the most significant yet for Patricia Moseley's daughter of Ghostzapper , after she finished third, fourth, and second in the Appalachian Stakes Presented by Japan Racing Association, Edgewood Stakes Presented by Forcht Bank, and Regret Stakes—all grade 3 events.

Entries: Lake Placid S. (G2T) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 19, 2017, Race 8 Grade IIT

1 1/8m

Turf

$300,000

3 yo Fillies

5:02 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Coasted (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Leah Gyarmati 8/1 2 2Party Boat (KY) Joel Rosario 118 H. Graham Motion 4/1 3 3La Coronel (KY) Florent Geroux 122 Mark E. Casse 8/5 4 4Proctor's Ledge (KY) Javier Castellano 120 Brendan P. Walsh 5/2 5 5Berned (KY) Rajiv Maragh 114 H. Graham Motion 15/1 6 6Uni (GB) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 Chad C. Brown 3/1

5:40 p.m.—$600,000 Alabama Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Salty's main source of angst, nemesis Abel Tasman, is sitting this dance out. After she suffered three straight defeats at the hands of multiple grade 1 winner Abel Tasman, Salty has a chance to snag a top-level score for herself in the Alabama, provided she can turn back the wall of determined distaffers also looking to take advantage of the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner's absence.

5:49 p.m.—$100,000 Violet Stakes (G3T) at Monmouth Park

Pricedtoperfection, the only graded winner in the field, will look to secure her first victory since the Sweetest Chant Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park in January of 2016. The Temple City filly is winless in six starts since, but has never finished worse than fourth during that stretch, including a trio of stakes placings.

Entries: Violet S. (G3T) Monmouth Park, Saturday, August 19, 2017, Race 11 Grade IIIT

1 1/8m

Turf

$100,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

5:45 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Always Thinking (KY) Albin Jimenez 116 Thomas Albertrani 10/1 2 2Light Up Our World (IRE) Daniel Centeno 116 Arnaud Delacour 5/2 3 3Gianna's Dream (OK) Antonio A. Gallardo 116 Michael J. Maker 7/2 4 4Tricky Escape (KY) Christopher P. DeCarlo 116 Lynn A. Ashby 6/1 5 5Arraign (KY) Edwin Gonzalez 116 Michael R. Matz 6/1 6 6Beauly (GB) Declan Cannon 120 Brendan P. Walsh 4/1 7 7Cayman Croc (KY) Nik Juarez 116 Kelly J. Breen 8/1 8 8Pricedtoperfection (KY) Nik Juarez 116 H. Graham Motion 3/1 9 9Camille Claudel (KY) UNKNOWN 116 Francis Abbott, III 8/1

7:30 p.m.—$150,000 Canadian Derby at Northlands Park

Defending his home turf is Riversedge Racing Stables' Trooper John. The son of Colonel John is riding a five-race win streak, including a 9 1/2-length blowout last time out in the Count Lathum Handicap at Northlands Park.

Entries: Canadian Derby (G3) Northlands Park, Saturday, August 19, 2017, Race 11 Grade III

1 3/8m

Dirt

$150,000

3 yo

5:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Captain Will (AB) Shamaree Muir 122 George Ron Scott 15/1 2 2Trooper John (PA) Keishan Balgobin 122 Tim Rycroft 8/5 3 3Big Kaz (AB) Scott Sterr 122 Tom Rycroft 20/1 4 4Chief Know It All (KY) Rico W. Walcott 122 Robertino Diodoro 2/1 5 5Double Bear (ON) Dane Nelson 122 Rodney J. Cone 12/1 6 6Aqua Frio (KY) Rigo Sarmiento 122 Monica Russell 3/1 7 7Dublin Day (KY) Rey Williams 122 Robbin Martens 20/1 8 8Alberta Strong (KY) Damario Bynoe 122 Craig Robert Smith 20/1

8 p.m.—$250,000 Del Mar Handicap (G2T) at Del Mar

Trainer Phil D'Amato has three entrants—including last-out Eddie Read Stakes (G2T) winner Hunt—but one has particularly shown an affinity for the Del Mar grass during his 44-race career. Michael House's Big John B is the only runner in a 13-horse field that has multiple wins on the Del Mar turf. The two-time winner of the 1 3/8-mile Del Mar Handicap (2014 and 2015) has three wins overall from four starts on the lawn at the seaside racetrack.

Entries: Del Mar H. Presented by The Japan Racing Association (G2T) Del Mar, Saturday, August 19, 2017, Race 7 Grade IIT

1 3/8m

Turf

$250,000

3 yo's & up

5:13 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Liam the Charmer (KY) Victor Espinoza 116 Michael W. McCarthy 12/1 2 2Inordinate (KY) Rafael Bejarano 118 Richard Baltas 8/1 3 3Big John B (FL) Corey S. Nakatani 118 Philip D'Amato 12/1 4 4Editore (BRZ) Tiago Josue Pereira 115 Paulo H. Lobo 30/1 5 5Itsinthepost (FR) Tyler Baze 122 Jeff Mullins 4/1 6 6Monster Bea (KY) Joseph Talamo 116 Mark E. Casse 20/1 7 7Flamboyant (FR) Brice Blanc 118 Patrick Gallagher 15/1 8 8Ashleyluvssugar (CA) Gary L. Stevens 123 Peter Eurton 7/2 9 9He Will (CA) Mike E. Smith 115 Jerry Hollendorfer 12/1 10 10Up With the Birds (ON) Jamie Theriot 117 Philip D'Amato 20/1 11 11Hunt (IRE) Flavien Prat 122 Philip D'Amato 3/1 12 12Mr. Roary (KY) Santiago Gonzalez 117 George Papaprodromou 12/1 13 13Prime Attraction (KY) Stewart Elliott 115 James M. Cassidy 20/1

8:30 p.m.—$1 million Pacific Classic (G1) at Del Mar

The only one capable of answering whether Arrogate is still the dominant force of the handicap ranks is the gray beast himself. If he can put himself back on form against seven others when he breaks from the outside post at Del Mar less than a month after the worst race of his life in the TVG San Diego Handicap (G2), hindsight could view his stunning setback as a blip that exposed him as mortal, but not lesser.

Entries: $1 Million TVG Pacific Classic S. (G1) Del Mar, Saturday, August 19, 2017, Race 8 Grade I

1 1/4m

Dirt

$1,000,000

3 yo's & up

5:45 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Royal Albert Hall (GB) Corey S. Nakatani 124 Kristin Mulhall 30/1 2 2Collected (KY) Martin Garcia 124 Bob Baffert 5/2 3 3Accelerate (KY) Victor Espinoza 124 John W. Sadler 3/1 4 4Sorry Erik (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 118 J. Keith Desormeaux 30/1 5 5Hard Aces (KY) Santiago Gonzalez 124 John W. Sadler 20/1 6 6Donworth (KY) Mario Gutierrez 124 Doug F. O'Neill 15/1 7 7Curlin Road (KY) Flavien Prat 124 Doug F. O'Neill 20/1 8 8Arrogate (KY) Mike E. Smith 124 Bob Baffert 1/1

9:30 p.m.—$300,000 Del Mar Oaks (G1T) at Del Mar

The San Clemente Handicap (G2T) is the logical prep race for the Del Mar Oaks practically every year, but only one horse this century (Evening Jewel in 2010) has won both. Slam Dunk Racing's San Clemente winner Madam Dancealot will look to complete the rare double, a year after another Richard Baltas trainee, Mokat, failed to do so.

Entries: Del Mar Oaks Presented by The Jockey Club (G1T) Del Mar, Saturday, August 19, 2017, Race 10 Grade IT

1 1/8m

Turf

$300,000

3 yo Fillies

6:45 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Kenda (KY) Tyler Baze 122 Philip D'Amato 20/1 2 2Madam Dancealot (IRE) Jamie Theriot 122 Richard Baltas 9/2 3 3Blame It On Alphie (KY) Victor Espinoza 122 Richard E. Mandella 20/1 98 4Pistol Packin Rose (KY) SCRATCHED 0 UNKNOWN - 4 5Con Te Partiro (KY) Flavien Prat 122 Wesley A. Ward 7/2 5 6Meadowsweet (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 122 Clifford W. Sise, Jr. 12/1 6 7Vexatious (KY) Rafael Bejarano 122 Neil D. Drysdale 8/1 7 8Kathy's Song (KY) Gary L. Stevens 122 Richard Baltas 15/1 8 9Storm the Hill (KY) Santiago Gonzalez 122 Peter Miller 20/1 9 10Dream Dancing (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 122 Mark E. Casse 6/1 10 11Pacific Wind (KY) Corey S. Nakatani 122 Peter Eurton 12/1 11 12Beau Recall (IRE) Joseph Talamo 122 Simon Callaghan 6/1 12 13Tapped (KY) Mike E. Smith 122 Jerry Hollendorfer 8/1 13 14Bernina Star (KY) Brice Blanc 122 James M. Cassidy 30/1

Sunday, Aug. 20

3:39 p.m.—$175,000 Sky Classic Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine

Dragon Bay, a 4-year-old Parading gelding, defeated Can'thelpbelieving and Pumpkin Rumble, second and third respectively, in the Nijinsky Stakes (G2T) July 29, and both will return to the Woodbine turf to try to turn the tables.

Entries: Sky Classic S. (G2T) Woodbine, Sunday, August 20, 2017, Race 6 Grade IIT

1 3/8m

Turf

$175,000

3 yo's & up

3:39 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Can'thelpbelieving (IRE) Joe Bravo 119 H. Graham Motion 8/5 2 2Noble Thought (KY) Patrick Husbands 117 Malcolm Pierce 10/1 3 3Starship Jubilee (FL) Luis Contreras 118 Kevin Attard 5/2 4 4Dragon Bay (KY) Gary Boulanger 123 Stuart C. Simon 2/1 5 5Pumpkin Rumble (PA) Jesse M. Campbell 117 Kevin Attard 8/1 6 6Galileo's Spear (FR) Jerome Lermyte 117 Roger L. Attfield 20/1

4:40 p.m.—$75,000 Ellis Park Debutante at Ellis Park

Trainer Kenny McPeek uses the word "special" to describe Normandy Farm's undefeated Sunny Skies, a daughter of champion Animal Kingdom who won her debut at Keeneland by nine lengths before she took the Debutante Stakes at Churchill Downs by 1 3/4 lengths.

Entries: Ellis Park Debutante S. Ellis Park, Sunday, August 20, 2017, Race 7 STK

7f

Dirt

$75,000

2 yo Fillies

3:40 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Mauk's Tuff (KY) Rayan Gazader 120 William Mauk 30/1 2 2Flight Queen (TX) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 120 W. Bret Calhoun 10/1 3 3Waki Patriot (KY) Jon Kenton Court 120 John A. Hancock 8/1 4 4Laudation (KY) Gabriel Saez 120 Steven M. Asmussen 8/1 5 5Amberspatriot (KY) C.J. McMahon 120 John A. Hancock 12/1 6 6Noblame (WV) Chris Landeros 120 Joe Sharp 20/1 7 7Kelly's Humor (KY) Shaun Bridgmohan 120 Brad H. Cox 12/1 8 8Sunny Skies (KY) Robby Albarado 122 Kenneth G. McPeek 9/5 9 9Lullingstone (OK) Calvin H. Borel 118 John A. Hancock 30/1 10 10Crossed (IN) Marcelino Pedroza 120 Genaro Garcia 30/1 11 11On the Hop (KY) Joseph Rocco, Jr. 120 Joan Scott 12/1 12 12Upset Brewing (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 120 William B. Bradley 7/2 13 13My Peeps (KY) Alonso Quinonez 118 Jack C. Van Berg 30/1

4:47 p.m.—$400,000 Breeders' Stakes at Woodbine

While there won't be a Canadian Triple Crown champion this year, Prince of Wales Stakes winner Cool Catomine will vie for his second jewel of the series. Owned by Jack of Hearts Racing and J.R. Racing Stable, Cool Catomine has not yet raced on the turf, but an Aug. 9 work on the surface showed trainer John Ross that the supplemental entry is a contender.

Entries: Breeders' S. Woodbine, Sunday, August 20, 2017, Race 8 STK

1 1/2m

Turf

$400,000

3 yo

4:47 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Conquest Lemonraid (ON) Joe Bravo 126 Mark E. Casse 4/1 2 2Channel Maker (ON) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 126 William I. Mott 5/2 3 3King and His Court (ON) Gary Boulanger 126 Mark E. Casse 10/1 4 4Lookin At Bravo (ON) Emma-Jayne Wilson 126 Kevin Attard 20/1 5 5Major Eclipse (ON) Jesse M. Campbell 126 Roger L. Attfield 15/1 6 6Woodbridge (ON) Alan Garcia 126 Michael Keogh 15/1 7 7Glencairn (ON) Jerome Lermyte 126 Roger L. Attfield 20/1 8 8Seeking Albert (ON) David Moran 126 Michael P. De Paulo 10/1 9 9Final Copy (ON) Patrick Husbands 126 Roger L. Attfield 3/1 10 10Cool Catomine (ON) Luis Contreras 126 John A. Ross 6/1

5:10 p.m.—$75,000 Ellis Park Juvenile at Ellis Park

Trainer Kenny McPeek says Ten City "might be one of the best I've ever had my hands on." Following a seven-length debut win at Keeneland in April, the Run Away and Hide colt defeated eventual Saratoga Special (G2) winner Copper Bullet by 1 1/2 lengths in the June 30 Bashford Manor (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Entries: Ellis Park Juvenile S. Ellis Park, Sunday, August 20, 2017, Race 8 STK

7f

Dirt

$75,000

2 yo

4:10 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Trenton Traveler (FL) Declan Cannon 118 Mary Lightner 30/1 2 2Undercover Lover (KY) Marcelino Pedroza 120 Bernard S. Flint 30/1 3 3Orbatron (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 118 Steven M. Asmussen 12/1 4 4Make Noise (KY) Jon Kenton Court 120 Jack C. Van Berg 10/1 5 5Big Iron (KY) Gabriel Saez 120 Bernard S. Flint 8/1 6 6Private Vigilante (KY) Shaun Bridgmohan 120 Steven M. Asmussen 8/1 7 7Ten City (KY) Jack Gilligan 122 Kenneth G. McPeek 8/5 8 8Ebben (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 120 Steve Margolis 10/1 9 9Mugrosito (KY) Sergio Figueroa 120 Marco A. Castaneda 50/1 10 10Holding Fast (VA) Armando Martinez 118 Kelli Martinez 50/1 11 11Northern Trail (KY) Channing Hill 120 Jack C. Van Berg 15/1 12 12Dak Attack (KY) Robby Albarado 120 Dale L. Romans 3/1

8:30 p.m.—$200,000 Del Mar Mile (G2T) at Del Mar

Midnight Storm, who has five wins from six starts on the Del Mar turf, including four graded wins, hasn't raced on grass since a hard-trying third in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) at Santa Anita Park. But late in 2016 and early in 2017, it appeared trainer Phil D'Amato might have a newfound force in the handicap division on the dirt when the son of Pioneerof the Nile won the Native Diver Stakes (G3) by 7 3/4 lengths and the San Pasqual Stakes (G2) by 1 1/4 lengths.