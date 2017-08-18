HRRN Plans Del Mar, Saratoga Race Coverage

Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN), the Eclipse Award-winning broadcast organization based in Lexington, Kentucky and official radio home of the U.S. Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships, announced Friday, their "Saturdays at Saratoga" series, presented by VisitBarbados.org, will continue Saturday, August 19 with the Grade 1 Alabama Stakes, live from Saratoga Racecourse in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The four-hour show will also feature Saratoga's Grade 2 Lake Placid along with the Grade 1 Pacific Classic and Grade 2 Del Mar Handicap live from Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California.

Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. ET with Anthony Stabile and hosting the Alabama (G1) coverage alongside analyst Mike Beer of Daily Racing Form. Saratoga track announcer Larry Collmus will provide the race calls.

Following coverage of the Alabama, Jeff Bloom and analyst Jude Feld will take the reins with a special two-hour Pacific Classic (G1) broadcast live from Del Mar with track announcer Trevor Denman providing the race calls.

Saturday's show airs throughout North America on Sirius/XM93 and will be streamed live on the HRRN website, www.horseracingradio.net.

The popular weekly talk show, Equine Forum, kicks off this Saturday's coast-to-coast, top-class racing marathon, featuring interviews with some of the major players in thoroughbred racing, including Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, Jimmy Jerkens and NYRA handicapper Andy Serling.

The Equine Forum airs from 8-10 a.m. ET and can be heard nationwide on Sirius 219/XM 206 along with terrestrial affiliates across the country and is streamed live and podcast on the HRRN website, www.horseracingradio.net.



