Hunt Crossing Moving to Indiana

Stakes winner Hunt Crossing will be relocated from West Virginia to the Indiana Stallion Station near Anderson, Ind., for the 2018 breeding season.

"With 39 2-year-olds getting ready to run and 49 3-year-olds starting to race, we felt Hunt Crossing was a good fit in Indiana with the great breeding program incentives that are available," said Ryan Campbell, with the Indiana Stallion Station.

The 8-year-old stallion is by Corinthian out of the stakes winning Silver Deputy mare Silver Lace. Hunt Crossing broke his maiden at first asking going five furlongs at Saratoga Race Course, where he won by four lengths. In his third start he won the six-furlong Monmouth Park NATC Futurity by three lengths.

Hunt Crossing, a $260,000 Keeneland November 2009 sales graduate, has 10 lifetime winners with $339,586 in earnings, including Anywhere But Here who finished second in the West Virginia Vincent Moscarelli Memorial Breeder's Classic Stakes.

The stallion previously stood at O'Sullivan Farms.