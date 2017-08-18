Mind Your Biscuits on Track for Forego Start

Multiple grade 1 winner Mind Your Biscuits is officially on track for the Aug. 26 Forego Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course following his half-mile breeze over the Oklahoma training track the morning of Aug. 18.

Trained by Chad Summers, the New York-bred son of Posse wore blinkers for the move, which he completed in :49.70 under regular rider Joel Rosario.

Summers had previously expressed disappointment with a Aug. 11 five-furlong move in 1:00.45 and called Friday's breeze a make or break one.

BLOODHORSE: Mind Your Biscuits Leaves Summers Wanting More

"I thought he looked great," said Summers, who also co-owns the 4-year-old colt with a group that includes Head of Plains Partners, J Stables, and Michael Kisber. "It was the work we needed to go forward to the Forego. He galloped out (five furlongs) 1:02 and (six furlongs) in 1:14, which is really good, especially on that Oklahoma track. He really got over it well.

"Joel is happy and I'm happy," he added. "It was kind of a 'no excuses' work. I wanted to make sure that he'd be into the bit and like Bill Belichick says, 'no excuses.'"

Mind Your Biscuits began his 2017 season with a second-place finish in the Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes (G3) before going on to win the Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News (G1) at Meydan Racecourse March 25 and the Belmont Sprint Championship Stakes (G2) last out July 8.

Mind Your Biscuits earned his first graded stakes victory last summer at Saratoga in the Amsterdam Stakes (G2).