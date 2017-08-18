TVG to Air 90-Minute Pacific Classic Telecast

TVG, America's Horse Racing network, will break from its usual format for a live, 90-minute commercial-free special telecast of the TVG Pacific Classic Saturday, August 19, from Del Mar (7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT), the network announced today.

The broadcast will include an original TVG short film with Team Arrogate looking back on Arrogate's tour de force performance at the 2017 Dubai World Cup. TVG racing analysts Todd Schrupp, Simon Bray, Christina Blacker, Britney Eurton, Scott Hazleton, Candace Hare, Mike Joyce and Matt Carothers will be reporting live from Del Mar all day.

The telecast will also feature drone camera technology to capture the local ambience and surroundings of the iconic California track and its oceanside community.

"The TVG Pacific Classic is always the highlight of summer racing in California and a huge day for our network, our viewers and our customers," said TVG CEO Kip Levin. "For the eighth consecutive year, TVG is proud to invest in and support the TVG Pacific Classic as a sponsor, a broadcast partner and a wagering outlet. In addition to our in-depth coverage of the lead-up to the race and the race itself, we want to capture the atmosphere, the local beauty and the experience that is unique to Del Mar."

TVG will offer its popular "Money Back Special" promotion on every race Saturday from Del Mar with customers betting to win receiving up to $10 back if their horse finishes second or third. New TVG customers will also be offered 20-1 odds on any horse on the Del Mar card and a $100 deposit bonus. (Visit promos.tvg.com for full details.)

TVG's TVG Pacific Classic Special can be seen on DirecTV 602, Dish Network 399, Comcast-XFINITY, U-Verse 1971 and many more. New York area viewers can watch on MSG Plus. Additionally, TVG programming can always be streamed at TVG.com/live and on OTT streaming service DirecTV Now.

About TVG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, TVG, a subsidiary of Betfair Group plc, is one of the largest legal online gaming companies in the U.S., processing over $1 billion in wagers annually from over 30 states. TVG network airs races at over 150 racetracks worldwide and is among the most widely distributed horseracing networks in the world, operating TVG and TVG2 in more than 40 million U.S. homes. The company has demonstrated its commitment to the racing industry, its owners, tracks and fans through sponsorship of several preeminent races including the TVG Pacific Classic and TVG Super Saturday. For more information about TVG, visit: tvg.com.

