New Deadline for AHC Survey is Sept. 4

The American Horse Council Foundation the deadline has extended to Sept. 4 for a survey of horse owners and horse industry suppliers, the results of which will be used to update the National Economic Impact Study.

"We decided to extend the deadline due to a last-minute surge in responses, combined with the 'back to school' audience to ensure everyone was really given an opportunity to complete the survey," said AHC president Julie Broadway. "We continue to encourage people to share the survey link on available platforms such as email, social media, blogs, websites, etc. We want as many people as possible to complete the survey."

Take the American Horse Council Survey

This study documents the economic effects of racing, showing, recreation, rodeo, and other segments of the horse industry on the state and national economy. It provides invaluable data on the number of horses, jobs, and related industries that are impacted by horse ownership, and it shows the diverseness of the industry. The economic data collected from this study will help AHC chart a course for the future, and give the general public and U.S. Congress members the most accurate portrait of the equine industry's diverse economic impact.

As a reminder, all data is completely confidential, and will not be shared. As such, the AHC encourages survey respondents to share as much economic data as they can in order to ensure the most accurate economic impact portrait of the diverse equine industry. The AHC particularly encourages everyone to provide information on your horse-related expenses since they will form the primary basis of the economic impact.

Any questions should be directed to the AHC at info@horsecouncil.org.