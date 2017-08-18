Texas Ownership Seminar Aug. 20

In conjunction with the Texas Thoroughbred Association's Texas Summer Yearling Sale, the Texas Thoroughbred Association is hosting a free ownership seminar on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the Thoroughbred Sales Pavilion at Lone Star Park.

Owning a racehorse can be one of the most exciting and rewarding investments. This free seminar, open to the public, is to provide insight into the industry and to help educate anyone that is interested in pursuing racehorse ownership.

Topics covered in the seminar include, the sale company, the buyer and options for ownership, the veterinarian, confirmation, pedigrees, equine law, appraisals and insurance. There will be a question and answer roundtable following the seminar. A sample buyer packet will be included.

The Texas Thoroughbred Association's Texas Summer Yearling Sale is Monday, Aug. 21 beginning at noon in the same location and is also open to the public.