Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Books 2 and 3 Online

The catalogs for Books 2 and 3 of the 2017 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale are online now and can be viewed at www.tattersalls.com.

Book 2 features 804 yearlings and will take place October 9-11, while Book 3 has 662 lots cataloged and will take place October 12-14.

This year's October Book 2 Group 1 winners BRANDO and JACK HOBBS, as well as Europe's top-rated 3-year-old sprinter BATTAASH, have all provided the best possible advertisements for Europe's largest yearling sale and the 2017 catalog features own or half brothers and sisters to an impressive 159 Group and Listed winners including 2016 and 2017 Classic and Group 1 winners AL WUKAIR, BRANDO, HARBOUR LAW and SHAKEEL. In addition there are 103 sons and daughters of Group and Listed winning mares cataloged.

The sires index makes equally impressive reading with 36 of the current top 40 active British and Irish sires all well represented including ACCLAMATION, DANSILI, DARK ANGEL, DUTCH ART, EXCEED AND EXCEL, GALILEO, IFFRAAJ, INVINCIBLE SPRIT, KODIAC, LOPE DE VEGA, NATHANIEL, OASIS DREAM, PIVOTAL, SEA THE STARS and SHAMARDAL.

Tally Ho Stud's prolific son KODIAC leads the way numerically with 54 yearlings cataloged. IFFRAAJ and SHOWCASING have 33 and 31 cataloged, respectively, while DARK ANGEL and LOPE DE VEGA have 29 and 28 to represent them. Newsells Park's NATHANIEL, sire of Europe's highest rated 3-year-old ENABLE, is also well represented with 21 cataloged.

First crop sires also feature prominently with 26 yearlings by multiple Group 1 winning miler CHARM SPIRIT, 14 each by Derby winner AUSTRALIA and Group 1 Eclipse winner MUKHADRAM, and 11 each by the outstanding Group 1 winning trio KINGMAN, NO NAY NEVER and TORONADO.

Overseas-based sires have always added an extra dimension to Book 2 of the October Yearling Sale and proven French-based sires DABIRSIM, KENDARGENT, LE HAVRE, SIYOUNI and WOOTTON BASSETT have 26 cataloged between them and Al Shaqab's OLYMPIC GLORY has eight cataloged from his first crop.

The two USA-based first crop sires represented are no strangers to the European market; FRANKEL's Group 1 winning brother NOBLE MISSION has two yearlings cataloged, as does Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas and Breeders' Cup Turf winner MAGICIAN.

Book 2 also features four yearlings from Corduff Stud which are part of the Ballymacoll Stud Dispersal at Tattersalls. The quartet comprises the CACIQUE half-sister to Melbourne Cup winner FIORENTE, the ARCHIPENKO half-sister to the Group and Listed winning duo ELEANORA DUSE and SCOTTISH STAGE, the LOPE DE VEGA colt out of SCOTTISH STAGE and a SEA THE MOON son of CENTRED.

Book 3 of the 2017 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale will take place over three days this year, starting on Thursday 12th October and concluding before Newmarket's Future Champions Day on Saturday 14th October. Current top 10 sires DARK ANGEL, IFFRAAJ, KODIAC, NATHANIEL and POUR MOI have 43 yearlings cataloged between them with NATHANIEL boasting an impressive 22. All of the yearlings in Book 3 of the October Yearling

Sale are eligible for the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes and the largest consignment numbering 43 yearlings comes from Houghton Bloodstock, followed closely by the team of 42 from The Castlebridge Consignment.

Commenting on Books 2 and 3 of the 2017 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, Tattersalls Chairman Edmond Mahony said;

"The outstanding quality of the catalogs for Books 2 and 3 of the October Yearling Sale reflects the unprecedented demand for places. As ever, buyers will find quality and diversity in abundance and the combination of greater numbers and racing at Newmarket on Friday 13th October has meant that Book 3 will be extended into the morning before Newmarket's Future Champions Day."

Catalogs for Books 1, 2 and 3 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale are online now and will be available from Tattersalls and Tattersalls representatives from the end of next week.

Click here to download the October 2 Catalog PDF

Click here to download the October 3 Catalog PDF

Click here to go to the Tattersalls website



