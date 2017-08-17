Throat Surgery Forces Shaman Ghost to Skip Woodward

Multiple grade 1 winner Shaman Ghost will undergo throat surgery, which will prevent him from competing in the $750,000 Woodward Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course Sept. 2, trainer Jimmy Jerkens said Aug. 17.

Jerkens said the 2016 Woodward winner "was making a little bit of a noise that we didn't like, and we investigated it and it needs to be addressed. That doesn't always help, the surgery, but we certainly have to try it."

Shaman Ghost will have the surgery Aug. 21 at Cornell Ruffian Equine Specialists in Elmont, N.Y.

Jerkens did not give a timetable for when the 5-year-old son of Ghostzapper will return.

Shaman Ghost scored his second top-level win in the Santa Anita Handicap Presented by San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino (G1) March 11. He started the year off with a runner-up finish in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) to Arrogate at Gulfstream Park Jan. 28. He won the Pimlico Special Handicap (G3) May 19, and in his last start, he finished second to Keen Ice in the Suburban Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park July 8.

The Stronach Stables' homebred has earned more than $3.8 million in his career, with a record of 8-3-2 from 17 starts.