Shipper Draws Intrigue to Canadian Derby

Northlands Park's marquee race, the $150,000 Canadian Derby (G3), drew a field of eight for the 1 3/8-mile race Aug. 19, with Chief Know It All, a $100,000 claim out of his last start June 30 at Churchill Downs, the 2-1 second-choice on the morning-line odds.

Chief Know It All, a 3-year-old son of Flashy Bull , has been shipped some 1,900 miles to western Canada for his shot at a Derby.

Trained by Robertino Diodoro, Chief Know It All races for Rollingson Racing Stables, Randy Howg, Rick Wiest, and Clayton Weist. The gray/roan colt has won three of 10 starts and last won an allowance optional claiming race at Keeneland back in April for trainer Brad Cox and Lucky Seven Stable. Chief Know It All did take a shot at stakes company, finishing 10th to One Liner in Oaklawn Park's Southwest Stakes (G3) in late February.

He prepped for his trek at Canterbury Park in Minnesota and turned a :48.20 four-furlong move over the local strip Aug. 12. Rico Walcott, the meet's runaway leader, has the call.

Defending the home team is Riversedge Racing Stables' Trooper John. The son of Colonel John is riding a five-race win streak including a 9 1/2-length blowout out last time out in the 1 1/16-mile Count Lathum Handicap.

Bred in Pennsylvania by Smart Angle, Trooper John is out of Shouldn't We All, by Woodman. The Tim Rycroft-trained bay has five wins from eight starts at Northlands, and will be ridden by Keishan Balgobin. Breaking from post 2, the gelding is the 8-5 morning-line favorite.

Emerald Downs-based Aqua Frio, winner of the Seattle Slew Stakes July 2 and second last time out in the Emerald Derby, is the 3-1 morning-line third choice. From the second crop of hot sire Uncle Mo , Peter Redekop's Aqua Frio makes his Northlands debut off a 3-7-1 mark from 12 career outings.