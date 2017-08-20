Oaklawn to Host Track Superintendents Conference

Oaklawn, with sponsorship support from various companies, will host the 17th annual Track Superintendents Conference March 25-27, 2018.

This event allows track superintendents to share their vast knowledge and expertise with each other while also exploring new and proven methods to protect all industry stakes holders. The conference includes presentations, displays, and networking opportunities that annually benefit participating tracks in terms of maintaining safe surfaces while maximizing racing and training dates.

"We are honored to host these dedicated professionals," Oaklawn General Manager Wayne Smith said. "This is a great opportunity to bring together decades of experience for the purpose of sharing and learning from each other. We look forward to extending our usual outstanding southern hospitality, which Oaklawn has long been known for."

Further event details and speakers will be announced soon.

The first Track Superintendents Meeting was hosted by event founder Roy Smith at Philadelphia Park in 2001 with 20 participants. Last year's conference attracted more than 100 registrants from around the world, including Dubai, Puerto Rico, Canada and England.

