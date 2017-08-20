Keeneland Sporting Art Auction Set for Nov. 19

The 2017 Sporting Art Auction, a collaboration between Keeneland Association and Cross Gate Gallery of Lexington, will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion. The format of this year's auction has changed from an evening to an early afternoon event beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

This year marks the fifth Sporting Art Auction, which will feature 175 high-quality lots representing a mix of fine sporting art, American paintings, and sculpture from renowned masters as well as talented new artists.

Among the notable pieces cataloged this year are: Heading Home, a signed 30" x 40" oil on canvas by Andre Pater; A Morning's Work, Newmarket Heath, a signed 151/4 x 281/4 oil on canvas by Sir Alfred Munnings; and Jocks Room Colors, a stunning 40" x 30" oil on canvas by LeRoy Neiman.

The auction also will feature works by such acclaimed artists as Henry Stull and John Frederick Herring Jr., and contemporaries Larry Wheeler, Peter Howell, Richard Stone Reeves and Quang Ho.

The Sporting Art Auction catalog will be available at http://www.thesportingartauction.com and in print beginning in September. As in previous years, artwork will be on exhibit in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion during the September Yearling Sale, which opens Sept. 11, through the November auction date. Sporting Art Auction representatives will be on hand in the Sales Pavilion's Limestone Café to provide catalogs and further information to interested parties.

Inquiries are welcome via email to info@thesportingartauction.com or by calling Cross Gate Gallery at (859) 233-3856.

In keeping with Keeneland's mission, the Association's portion of the auction proceeds will benefit its non-profit initiatives, including the Keeneland Library Foundation.

