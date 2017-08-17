Call for New Owner of the Year Nominations

OwnerView announced Aug. 17 that it is accepting nominations for the 2017 New Owner of the Year Award, presented by Fasig-Tipton, which will honor a new Thoroughbred owner who has been successful in the sport and has had a positive impact on the industry.

The deadline for nominations is September 15, 2017. The award will be presented at the Thoroughbred Owner Conference in Del Mar, scheduled to be held October 30 through November 1 during the week leading up to the 34th running of the Breeders' Cup Championships.

Nominees for the New Owner of the Year award must have owned Thoroughbreds for less than four years, have an interest in a horse at the time it won a stakes race in the past 12 months, and have a verifiable owner's license in 2017.

Anyone, including current owners, can nominate an owner who meets the criteria for the award. Thoroughbred performance as well as a nominee's promotion of the sport will also be considered. A selection committee that includes industry personnel and established owners will choose the winner.

Sol Kumin and LNJ Foxwoods were awarded the 2015 and 2016 New Owner of the Year awards.

"The annual Thoroughbred Owner Conference celebrates Thoroughbred ownership so it is the perfect venue to present such an award," said Gary Falter, project manager for OwnerView.

To submit a nomination, please contact Gary Falter for a nomination form at (859) 224-2803 or gfalter@jockeyclub.com.

More information about the Thoroughbred Owner Conference, including online registration, can be found at ownerview.com.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.