Saratoga, Del Mar to Offer All-Stakes Pick 4s

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced Aug. 17 an "All-Stakes Pick 4" with a partnership between Saratoga Race Course and Del Mar Racetrack on both Saturday, August 19 and Saturday, September 2.

The August 19 Saratoga/Del Mar Pick 4 will include the Grade 2 Lake Placid, run as Race 8 with an approximate post time of 4:49 p.m., and the 136th running of the Grade 1, $600,000 Alabama at Saratoga, Race 9 on the card. It will be followed by the Grade 1, $1 million TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar, featuring Arrogate, the 2016 Travers winner and currently top ranked horse by NTRA. The All-Stakes Pick 4 concludes with the Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks.

The September 2 Saratoga/Del Mar "All-Stakes Pick 4" begins with the Grade 1, $350,000 Spinaway and is followed by the 64th running of the Grade 1, $750,000 Woodward, presented by NYRA Bets, at Saratoga. The Grade 2 John C. Mabee and Grade 1 Del Mar Debutante follow at Del Mar.

The pool will be hosted by Del Mar and will have their standard Pick 4 takeout rate of 23.68 percent. The minimum wager will be 50 cents.



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.