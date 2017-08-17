Look Back: Hollywood Wildcat Wins 1993 Del Mar Oaks

In conjunction with Tom Hall's Throwback Thursday features in BloodHorse Daily, BloodHorse.com each Thursday will present corresponding race stories from the pages of the magazine. This week is a recap of the 1993 Del Mar Invitational Oaks (G2T) won by Hollywood Wildcat, who would go on to win the 1993 Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) and earn champion 3-year-old filly honors. The story, part of a race report written by Kevin Modesti, appeared in the Aug. 28, 1993 issue of The Blood-Horse.

Another 'Hollywood' Oaks

Hollywood Wildcat, the filly who stretched her winning streak to three races in the Aug. 22 Del Mar Invitational Oaks (G2T) Aug. 22 at Del Mar, seems to be the kind trainers and riders love most. She's mistake-proof.

Trainer Neil Drysdale ran her on dirt in the Hollywood Oaks (G1) and she won. He ran her short—a mile—on grass in the San Clemente and she won. He ran her long—1 1/8 miles—on grass in the Del Mar Oaks and she won. She seems equally effective from on or off the pace. And she takes the worry out of turf-course traffic.

Jockey Eddie Delahoussaye found himself trapped behind four horses turning into the stretch aboard the odds-on favorite, but only needed to swing her to the outside for the last furlong, which the 3-year-old daughter of Kris S. covered in :11 4/5 to win by a length.

"You get yourself in a spot and you can get out when you want," Delahoussaye said. "She does everything for you."

Possibly Perfect held on for second from Miami Sands, and Adorydar headed Amal Yayati out of fourth.

"I figured I was a winner," said Desormeaux, who had Possibly Perfect in front as late as six jumps from the wire. "But that filly that won is unbelievable."

Hollywood Wildcat, owned by Irving and Marge Cowan of Florida, ran the fastest Del Mar Oaks—1:48 2/5—since Hidden Light's in 1986. Two years ago, Flawlessly ran the race in 1:49 2/5.

Could Drysdale, who trained champion 3-year-old male and Horse of the Year A.P. Indy in 1992, have a champion 3-year-old filly? He's too cautious to speculate, especially with Sky Beauty dominating the division in the East. But the two could meet in the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) if Drysdale returns Hollywood Wildcat to the main track.

In addition to Sky Beauty, Hollywood Wildcat would be facing older fillies and mares for the first time in the Breeders' Cup. Maybe she can handle that too.