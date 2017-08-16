Proctor's Ledge, La Coronel Head Lake Placid

Proctor's Ledge and La Coronel head a solid field of six for the $300,000 Lake Placid Stakes (G2T) set for 1 1/8 miles on the turf Aug. 19 at Saratoga Race Course.

For Proctor's Ledge, victory would be another step up after she closed to win the July 21 Lake George Stakes (G3T) on Saratoga's opening day. The win was the most significant yet for Patricia Moseley's daughter of Ghostzapper after she finished third, fourth, and second in the Appalachian Stakes, Edgewood Stakes, and Regret Stakes—all grade 3 events. The late-running filly had Lasix for the first time in her last start.

"She's doing super," said trainer Brendan Walsh. "She came out of her last race very well, and we're pleased with how she's done up here. We couldn't be happier with her. She hasn't let us down at all, and it looks like she's improving. Her last race is her best, which is always good, and I think we've yet to see the best of her."

John Oxley's La Coronel returns as the 122-pound highweight off of her fifth-place finish in the June 23 Coronation Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot. The Colonel John filly owns grade 3 victories in the Jessamine Stakes, Appalachian, and Edgewood, and will have Florent Geroux aboard from post 3.

"I think she's doing really well," said Norman Casse, assistant to trainer Mark Casse. "I don't think the trip back took anything out of her. She's had a couple of (breezes) over the Oklahoma turf track, and they've all been pretty good works, so we're excited to get her back going here."



Treadway Racing Stable's Coasted is undefeated in two starts over the Saratoga turf, but those wins came last year in maiden company and a length victory in the P.G. Johnson Stakes. Her 2-year-old year ended with a narrow loss to New Money Honey in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T), but after her sophomore debut this year, a second-place finish in the Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park, the Tizway filly will look to rebound from three subpar efforts for trainer Leah Gyarmati.

"Her works have been great. She's looking good, eating good, (and) seems healthy," Gyarmati said. "I actually wouldn't mind seeing her try the dirt. She works good on it. If it gets moved off, we'd run. I'd almost rather run on the dirt than a soft turf. She likes it here and performs well here. If the pace is fast, she can close. If it's not, she needs to be closer. It depends. She's shown both. She's stalked and been right on the pace and took off and won and she's also come from last and split horses or came up the rail. It depends on pace."

Michael Dubb's Uni will debut for trainer Chad Brown and returns to make her second start in the United States off a third in the Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1T) at Belmont Park. Six of the More Than Ready filly's seven starts have been in France.

Party Boat, one of two in the race trained by Graham Motion, is still in search of her first graded stakes victory after a runner-up finish in the Lake George. Her only previous graded race attempt was in the Herecomesthebride, when her late move was impeded and caused her to yield before the wire for third.



Rounding out the field is the other Motion entry, Three C Stables' and West Point Thoroughbreds' Berned, who will make her eighth start and switches surfaces after she finished fourth in the Coaching Club American Oaks (G1).