Tower of Texas Stands Tall in Play the King Stakes

Eight turf sprinters will line up to contest Woodbine's $175,000 Play the King Stakes (G2T) Aug. 19. The seven-furlong race is headlined by highweight Tower of Texas, who will carry 123 pounds and looks to improve off his second-place finish in last year's edition of the Play the King.

Tower of Texas, a 6-year-old Ontario-bred Street Sense gelding, is conditioned by Roger Attfield for Thomas Van Meter II and Scott Dilworth. The gelding is coming off a third-place effort in the King Edward Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine July 2, where he closed strongly despite being hung wide on the turn to miss victory by half a length.

Tower of Texas' only other start in 2017 is a win in the Connaught Cup Stakes (G2T), also at Woodbine.

He will break from post five under jockey Eurico Rosa Da Silva. Bred by Anderson Farms and Rod Ferguson, Tower of Texas is out of 2015 Canadian Broodmare of the Year Rare Opportunity, and himself was a finalist for the Sovereign Award for 2016 champion male sprinter.

Hootenanny, winner of the 2014 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T), again will join Tower of Texas in the starting gate, this time stepping into stall eight. The 5-year-old son of Quality Road finished second by a head to Go Bro in the King Edward, edging Tower of Texas for the runner-up spot. Hootenanny will carry 117 pounds and will be saddled by trainer Wesley Ward. Jesse Campbell will have the mount for the first time and fly the colors of owners Derrick Smith, Susan Magnier, and Michael Tabor.

Calgary Cat, who took home the Sovereign Award in 2014 for champion Canadian sprinter, is making his fourth start of the year after finishing second last time out July 2 in the Highlander Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine over six furlongs. The 7-year-old gelded son of Street Cry is the oldest horse in the field and is trained by Kevin Attard for Stephen Chesney and Cory Hoffman. Calgary Cat will break from post 6 and will be ridden by Luis Conteras.

Glenville Gardens will look for his second straight win, off an allowance-optional claiming victory at Woodbine July 22. The Woodbine specialist won last year's renewal of the Play the King Stakes and will break from post 4. He will be ridden by Gary Boulanger and is trained by Sid Attard for owner Janice Attard.