Breeders' Cup, Sentient Jet Plan Flight to KY Sales

Breeders' Cup and Sentient Jet announced Aug. 16 a partnership that will provide horsemen the opportunity to fly directly from the 2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships in San Diego, Calif., to Lexington to attend the November Thoroughbred sales at Fasig-Tipton and Keeneland.

Horsemen will be able to purchase individual seats on the Breeders' Cup chartered aircraft, allowing them to enjoy every minute of the weekend's races and still arrive in Lexington in time for the sales.

"Offering our horsemen and members of the Thoroughbred industry this VIP flying experience is a great way to show our appreciation for their participation in our event," said Breeders' Cup president and CEO Craig Fravel. "There is no better way to cap off the most exciting weekend in horse racing than by jetting off to the November sales on this exclusive flight, made possible through a collaboration with our official private aviation partner, Sentient Jet."

Priced at $4,275 per person, the offer includes ground transportation to San Diego International Airport and a one-way flight to Lexington's Blue Grass Airport. The flight will depart immediately following the World Championships on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8:30 p.m. PT, with an expected flight time of three hours and 45 minutes.

"Sentient Jet is a longtime partner of Breeders' Cup and proud supporter of the Thoroughbred community, and we are thrilled to partner with Breeders' Cup to help elevate the 2017 World Championships through this exclusive offer," said Sentient Jet president and CEO Andrew Collins. "This VIP flight experience will make the weekend extraordinary from start to end, and we look forward to providing Breeders' Cup horsemen and members of the Thoroughbred community with this truly seamless experience."

To purchase a seat on the one-of-a-kind charter flight, contact Jodie Vella-Gregory (jodie@breederscup.com) or Erin McLaughlin (erin@breederscup.com).