Dobson, Phillips Elected Jockey Club Stewards

Everett R. Dobson and John W. Phillips have been elected to the board of stewards of The Jockey Club, filling the expired positions of John C. Harris and Dr. Hiram C. Polk Jr.

Dobson has owned and raced Thoroughbreds as Cheyenne Stables since 1996 and has owned Candy Meadows Farm near Lexington since 2006. Some of his top runners have included Caleb's Posse and Mastery .

The Oklahoma City resident serves on the board of trustees for the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association and has been a member of the American Graded Stakes Committee since 2015. He also is the CEO of Dobson Technologies, which provides customers with IT and communications products and services, and a part-owner of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.

Phillips owns historic Darby Dan Farm in Lexington and manages Phillips Racing Partnership. He currently serves as a board member and president of the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance and formerly served as a past director of the Thoroughbred Club of America and on the Breeders' Cup board of directors and its executive committee.

His racing partnership campaigned top runners such as Breeders' Cup winner and Eclipse champion Soaring Softly, and grade 1 winners Winter Memories and Time and Motion.

"John Harris and Hiram Polk served The Jockey Club with distinction, and we are grateful for their contribution," said Stuart S. Janney III, chairman of The Jockey Club. "Everett Dobson and John Phillips both bring a similar mix of enthusiasm, knowledge, and experience to our board, and we look forward to their involvement."