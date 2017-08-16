China Racing Festival Draws International Sponsorships

Anglo Hibernian Bloodstock Insurance has broken new ground by becoming the first British or European insurance company to sponsor a major Thoroughbred racing carnival in China. The British Thoroughbred bloodstock insurance company has secured the naming rights to the Anglo Hibernian China Equine Cultural Festival International Breeders' Cup (1000m), a feature sprint at the Aug. 20 2017 CECF Ordos Race Day in Inner Mongolia, China.

"In an immensely competitive and challenging marketplace, Anglo Hibernian has consistently marked itself as virtuous and professional and an ideal partner for aspiring Chinese racehorse owners," said Eden Harrington, spokesman for the Organizing Committee of the 2017 CECF Ordos. "The CECF is a platform for the promotion of grassroots racing and to introducing new owners to a wonderful sport. The participation of Anglo Hibernian reinforces our commitment to welcoming to China organizations that promote international excellence in their field.

"We are honoured to have won the support of a company which has enjoyed the widespread respect Anglo Hibernian has earned over the last 20 years. Anglo Hibernian is not only a leader in its field in Thoroughbred insurance, it is a model of excellence that the CECF is proud to associate with," Harrington said.

Anglo Hibernian joins a lineup of partners and sponsors that includes industry heavyweights Goffs, Tattersalls, Keeneland, Inglis, Ocala Breeders' Sales Co., Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, Magic Millions, New Zealand Bloodstock, Horse Rail, Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association, and household names like Budweiser, Bazaar and China Daily.

The 2017 CECF Ordos marks the sixth edition of the lifestyle, business, and Thoroughbred racing festival. The China Equine Cultural Festival (CECF) was founded by the China Horse Club in 2013 and is organized this year by the Inner Mongolia Yitai Desert Star Horse Industries, a company pioneering new Thoroughbred opportunities in Ordos.

"Anglo Hibernian has worked closely with The China Horse Club both in Europe and North America since 2013 and we are confident and excited for the future of the China Horse Club in the Northern Hemisphere," said Jim Wordsworth, managing director of Anglo Hibernian. "We see the sponsorship of the Anglo Hibernian CECF International Breeders' Cup as strengthening and consolidating our already successful partnership with China Horse Club International. Our sponsorship of the Anglo Hibernian CECF International Breeders' Cup is acknowledgement of their commitment for the future of the Thoroughbred horse world-wide and the opportunities they continue to open in China with events like the CECF.

"Anglo Hibernian Bloodstock Insurance see the sponsorship of the CECF as an opportunity for future insurance Bloodstock Insurance opportunities and we are delighted to support The China Horse Club and this year's organizers Inner Mongolia Yitai Desert Star Horse Industries," said Wordsworth.