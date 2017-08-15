Ghaaleb Gets First Winner From First Starter

Wildwood Farm's freshman sire Ghaaleb got his first winner from his first starter Aug. 15 when appropriately named Ghaaleb's Winner took a five-furlong maiden special weight at Fairmount Park by 3 1/4 lengths.

The gray or roan gelding out of Illinois-bred stakes winner Win Won (by Air Forbes Won) ran impressively despite getting left at the gate and tracking in last place three-sixteenths into the race. Jockey Victor Santiago rallied through the turn and split horses as Ghaaleb's Winner entered the stretch. They moved to the inside and won with a driving effort in a final time of 1:00.80.

Ghaaleb's Winner is trained by Scott Becker and is an Illinois homebred racing for William Stiritz. The gelding is the sixth foal out of Win Won, who has produced six winners out of as many to race, including black-type winner Win'em All (Cherokee Rap) and stakes-placed Lose None (Royal Academy).

Ghaaleb never won a black-type stakes, but the son of Unbridled's Song is out of Queen's Lady (Storm Cat), who is a full sister to Contrive, the dam of champion Folklore and graded-placed stakes winner Divided Attention. Shadwell Estate bought Ghaaleb for $650,000 out of Top Line Sales' consignment at the 2009 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale.

Stiritz later acquired Ghaaleb for $42,000 at the 2013 Keeneland November breeding stock sale and stands the stallion at his Wildwood Farm for a private fee.

