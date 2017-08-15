Migliore Named Fasig-Tipton NY Field Representative

Former jockey and current XBTV analyst Richard Migliore has been named Fasig-Tipton's New York field representative.

Migliore will actively promote Fasig-Tipton sales and the overall Fasig-Tipton brand at New York's racetracks and farms.

"We are thrilled to name Richie as our New York field representative," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "Through his many years as a rider and television racing analyst, he has developed wonderful relationships with New York's owners, trainers, and breeders. He will be an excellent representative of Fasig-Tipton in a region that is so important to racing, as well as to Fasig-Tipton."

In a career as a jockey that spanned 30 years, Migliore won 4,450 races, including 362 stakes and 25 grade 1 events. He received the Eclipse Award as outstanding apprentice jockey in 1981. Since retiring from riding in 2010, Migliore has worked as a racing analyst for HRTV, NYRA, and now XBTV.

"I'm looking forward to promoting Fasig-Tipton sales in my home state of New York," Migliore said. "Fasig-Tipton has been an integral part of racing and breeding in New York for more than 100 years, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to further that partnership in the years to come."

Migliore will continue to provide his East Coast racing analysis for XBTV.