Tattersalls Releases October Book 1 Catalog

The catalogue for Book 1 of the 2017 Tattersalls October yearling sale, which takes place Oct. 3-5, is now online and can be viewed at www.tattersalls.com. Europe's premier yearling sale numbers 502 lots, all of which are eligible for the £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonus.

Dubawi, the sire of last year of two 2.6 million guineas (US$3,505,593) co-sale-toppers leads the way with his 30 yearlings entered in Tattersalls' flagship fall yearling sale. Galileo is represented by 21 and 14 are from the third crop of champion Frankel.

The 2016 three-day October Book 1 sale sold four lots for more than a million guineas. A total of 386 lots sold for 88,038,000 guineas, which was record gross for any European auction and broke the record set at this sale in 2015. The sale average was 228,078 guineas and the sale median 130,000 guineas.

This year's catalog includes siblings to 41 group 1 and classic winners and 273 group/listed winners. Among the siblings to classic and group 1 winners are own or half brothers to 2016 and 2017 stars Galileo Gold, a full brother to Highland Reel, Order of St George, Postponed, Speedy Boarding, The Tin Man, and Waldgeist. Among fillies are sisters to Akeed Mofeed, Halfway to Heaven, Hartnell, Laragh, Lillie Langtry, Materiality, Sarah Lynx, and Talent.

The top 20 active sires have 258 yearlings catalogued between them with the current top 10 accounting for 175 yearlings. Top 10 sires Dark Angel and Sea The Stars have 29 apiece, Kodiac and Invincible Spirit have 21 and 20, respectively, Iffraaj has 17 cataloged, while Acclamation, Nathaniel, and Pour Moi, have three, four and one, respectively.

U.S. sires represented include Distorted Humor , Exchange Rate, Hard Spun , Kitten's Joy , Medaglia d'Oro , Quality Road , Scat Daddy, Smart Strike, and War Front .

Eleven first-crop yearling sires 93 offerings, including Australia and Kingman, who have 20 and 25 cataloged, respectively. Also represented are Toronado, Slade Power, Charm Spirit, Garswood, No Nay Never, Noble Mission , Olympic Glory, and Sea The Moon.

"We felt that last year's October Book 1 was a bit special, but the 2017 renewal looks to have raised the bar again," said Edmond Mahony, Tattersalls' chairman. "There are a huge number of own or half brothers and sisters to group and listed winners in the catalog, but equally impressive is that nearly 150 of the 502 yearlings are out of group and listed winning mares, including many of the truly outstanding racemares of our time, and a further 64 are out of group and listed placed mares. An extra dimension is also added by the five beautifully bred yearlings which are part of the once-in-a-generation Ballymacoll Dispersal, and of course the enormously popular £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonus will again ensure that buyers have the chance of winning unprecedented prize money by purchasing at Europe's premier yearling sale."

Tattersalls' October Book 1 bonus program pays participating owners a £25,000 bonus if their 2017 October Book 1 purchase wins a Class 2, 3 or 4 maiden or novice race for 2-year-olds in the United Kingdom run March 24-Nov. 1, 2018, or any open maiden races run in Ireland or Northern Ireland (excluding auction maidens, median auction maidens, or nursery & winners races between March 25-Nov. 4, 2018.

The cost to enter the October 'Book 1 Bonus' scheme is a single payment of £1,500 payable to Tattersalls by March 1, 2018.

