Lady Eli to be Offered at Keeneland November Sale

Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency will offer five-time grade 1 winner Lady Eli in its consignment at the 2017 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

Coming off back-to-back grade 1 turf wins in the Diana Stakes at Saratoga Race Course and the Gamely Stakes at Santa Anita Park, Lady Eli has won at least one grade 1 race in each of her four seasons of racing; her first top-level win coming in the 2014 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

Hill 'n' Dale announced Aug. 14 that the 5-year-old daughter of Divine Park will be part of its Keeneland November consignment.

"It is an honor and a privilege to consign a mare of the caliber of Lady Eli," said Hill 'n' Dale president John G. Sikura in a release. "Not only is she uniquely accomplished, winning grade 1 races at 2, 3, 4, and 5, but her courage exemplifies what we love about Thoroughbreds. She is class personified and the best of the best. I hope she can win another Breeders' Cup, as well as the Eclipse award she richly deserves."

At 3, Lady Eli defeated top fillies Miss Temple City and Sunset Glow in the Appalachian Stakes presented by Japan Racing Association (G3T) at Keeneland and capped off another undefeated season with an authoritative victory over an international field in the Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1T) by 2 3/4 widening lengths.

After that race she would more than a year of racing as she battled laminitis. Sheep Pond Partners' Lady Eli eventually not only returned to health but also top racing form. In her second start back from that layoff, Lady Eli scored an impressive victory in the Flower Bowl Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park. She then finished a close second, a nose behind Queen's Trust, in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T).

Lady Eli's grade 1 victories at 2,3,4, & 5 are a testament to her precocity, durability, class, consistency, and indomitable courage.

"I think she's one of the all-time great turf mares," said her trainer Chad Brown

First or second in all 12 of her career starts, Lady Eli has amassed earnings of $2,719,800 and is currently pointing to the 2017 Filly and Mare Turf.

"We have been incredibly fortunate to be a part of the story of Lady Eli. She has given us, our friends, and our families the thrill of a lifetime through her five grade 1 wins," said partners Sol Kumin and Jay Hanley of Sheep Pond Partners, in a release.

"However, the true joy of owning Lady Eli has been witnessing her impact on the multitude of industry members, racing fans and general public," the owners continued. "She has inspired the masses through her enormous heart and determination to persevere in the face of adversity. She is a racing icon and an ambassador for this sport that cannot be replicated. We thank all those that worked so hard to raise, nurture, and heal her over her lengthy career. She is truly the horse of a lifetime."

"The brilliant Lady Eli has a strong connection to Keeneland, where she sold twice, as a yearling and a 2-year-old," said Keeneland vice president of racing and sales Bob Elliston. "It's an honor for Keeneland to have the opportunity to feature her at our upcoming November Breeding Stock Sale."