Ward Fillies Head Saratoga's Bolton Landing

The $100,000 Bolton Landing Stakes for juvenile fillies going 5 1/2 furlongs on the Mellon turf course Aug. 16 features a talented field of eight runners at Saratoga Race Course.

Trainer Wesley Ward, long known for his prowess with turf sprinters will enter Fairyland for owners Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, and Derrick Smith and Mentality for Lindy Farms.

In her debut April 7 at Keeneland, Fairyland bested a field of 11 to win by 3 1/4 lengths before going on to finish 12th in the group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot June 23. Returning stateside, the Scat Daddy filly has put in two works over the Oklahoma turf course, including a bullet work July 28, breezing four furlongs in :49.39.

"Fairyland shipped well back from Europe," Ward said. "We tried her over there and although it's a challenging trip, it's something we've done before and she's been training forwardly since, so we're excited to run her."

With the addition of blinkers for the first time, Fairyland will depart from the rail with Irad Ortiz, Jr. in the irons.

Mentality, a daughter of Freud won her debut at Belmont Park going six furlongs. Drawing post 2, Menatility will depart with Ricardo Santana Jr. aboard.

"She ran good her debut," Ward said. "Santana did a good job on her in her first start so we'll hope to continue to have the same success in here."

Todd Pletcher will saddle a pair of runners in Sugar Queen for Sumaya U.S. Stable and March X Press for Golconda Stables.

Sired by multiple graded stakes winner Gemologist , Sugar Queen has two wins from three starts, but will be trying turf for the first time in the Bolton Landing.

After winning her debut May 3 at Belmont, she went on to run fourth in the Astoria Stakes before attempting the change to turf at Saratoga for the first time July 24, but the race was moved to the main track. She won by four lengths.

March X Press, a Shanghai Bobby filly, won her debut Aug. 2 at the Spa, besting a field of 10 by a neck, and returns to make her stakes debut.

With Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez aboard, Sugar Queen will leave from post 6; March X Press will depart from post 5 with Jose Ortiz in the irons.

Rounding out the field is morning-line favorite Sly Beauty for trainer Mark Casse and owner Debby Oxley who won in her second start last out June 18 at Woodbine; Madame X for trainer Susan Cooney and owner Quest Realty; Life Time Citizen for trainer Phil Serpe and owner Well Spring Stables; and stakes winner Buy Sell Hold for trainer Steve Asmussen and owner Kirk and Judy Robison.