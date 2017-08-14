Arrogate Goes Into Pacific Classic Atop NTRA Poll

Week 29 of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) Top Thoroughbred Poll of all ages shows little to no changes in either direction after results were released Aug. 14.

The leading earner in North American racing history, Juddmonte Farm's Arrogate (35 first-place votes, 335 points), remains in first-place. Arrogate remains on target for the grade 1, $1 million TVG Pacific Classic Aug. 19 at Del Mar.

Gun Runner (8 first-place votes, 320 points) keeps the second spot for owners Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm.

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes Nov. 6 after the running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships.

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll

Position Horse Votes (first-place votes)

1. Arrogate, 335 (35)

2. Gun Runner, 320 (8)

3. Songbird, 270 (2)

4. Stellar Wind, 200

5. Lady Eli, 162

6. Mor Spirit, 153

7. Mind Your Biscuits, 117

8. Abel Tasman, 88,

9. Shaman Ghost, 79

10. Lady Aurelia, 53