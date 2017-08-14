Round Table Transcripts, Video Replay Available

Official transcripts, a video replay, and the slide presentation from the Aug. 13 Round Table Conference on Matters Pertaining to Racing are now available at jockeyclub.com.

The 65th conference, held Sunday in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., featured presentations on sponsorship in sports, the Emirates Melbourne Cup (G1), race scheduling, federal legislation, racing officials, and Thoroughbred aftercare, as well as an update on the activities of The Jockey Club.

Presentations were delivered by Amanda Elliott of Victoria Racing Club; Rachel Jacobson, the former SVP of Business Development for the National Basketball Association; Ben Vonwiller of McKinsey & Company; Barbara Banke of Stonestreet; Stacie Clark of the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance; Cathy O'Meara of the Racing Officials Accreditation Program; and Shawn Smeallie of the Coalition for Horse Racing Integrity.

Stuart S. Janney III, the chairman of The Jockey Club; and James L. Gagliano, the president and chief operating officer of The Jockey Club; also made remarks.

