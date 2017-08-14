Gun Runner Returns to Work Tab

Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimney Farm's Gun Runner returned to the work tab for the first time following his 5 1/4-length victory in the Whitney Stakes (G1) Aug 5.

The 4-year-old colt by Candy Ride covered an easy half-mile in :51.02 over the Oklahoma training track Monday morning in preparation for the 1 1/8-mile $750,000 Woodward Stakes (G1) Sept. 2.

"It was pretty easy and he looked great," said Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. "I was happy to see him happy. Everything is still on target for the Woodward."

This year Gun Runner has won three of his four starts. He started the season with a 5 1/4-length win in the Razorback Handicap (G3) at Oaklawn Park in February before running second to champion Arrogate in the Dubai World Cup Presented by Emirates Airline (G1) in March at Meydan. He then returned to the U.S. to register a record win margin when he bested the field by seven lengths in the Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs in June.

Bred by Besilu Stables, the colt has a 9-3-2 record from 16 starts with earnings of more than $5.2 million.

Asmussen added that Copper Bullet came out of his four-length win in the Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2) in good shape and will target the Iroquois Stakes (G3) Sept. 16 at Churchill.

