Cairo Prince Tops Fasig-Tipton NY-bred Preferred Sale

Cairo Prince and Will Take Charge never met on the racetrack, but the two stallions are developing quite a rivalry in the breeding shed, with the latest test coming at Fasig-Tipton's New York-bred preferred yearling sale Aug. 12-13.

The two stallions have been in close contention for the top spot in their sire class at sales since their first weanlings were offered, and the most recent Fasig-Tipton sale was no exception, with Cairo Prince edging out Will Take Charge by average and gross. Verrazano , Fed Biz , and Flashback rounded out the top five among first-crop yearling sires with two or more sold.

Cairo Prince and Will Take Charge also ranked second and third, respectively, by average among all stallions with two or more to sell.

Cairo Prince, a son of Pioneerof the Nile , had eight yearlings sell for an average of $183,125, totaling $1,465,000, while Will Take Charge had two yearlings sell for a combined $360,000, averaging $180,000. Will Take Charge beat out Cairo Prince by median, with a median of $180,000 compared to Cairo Prince's $117,500.

Offspring of Cairo Prince were generating buzz throughout Fasig-Tipton's Saratoga sales grounds, and the hype was justified when Hip 589, a Cairo Prince colt, lit up the bid board at $500,000 as the final horse through the ring, securing the title of sales topper and setting a sale record. The colt is out of the Carson City mare Garden City and was consigned by RFHF Bloodstock. Ciaran Dunne signed the ticket for Waves Bloodstock.

The colt, bred by Hidden Lake Farm and 3C Joint Ventures, is the ninth foal for Garden City, who was purchased at the 2016 Keeneland January sale carrying the Cairo Prince colt in utero for $37,000 by Rhapsody Farm. The colt is a half brother to six winners, including Horse and the City, a daughter of Include who is stakes placed in Italy. His third dam is the Key to the Mint mare Pure Profit, who produced grade 1 winner Educated Risk and champion and multiple grade 1 winner Inside Information, who is the dam of multiple graded stakes winners, including champion filly Smuggler.

RFHF Bloodstock also sold another Cairo Prince colt, Hip 339, who is a half brother to grade 1 winner Comma To The Top. The colt sold for $95,000 to Shortleaf Stable.

Cairo Prince stood the 2017 season at Airdrie Stud for a fee of $15,000.

Will Take Charge, a son of Unbridled's Song, was represented by two colts, which included Hip 595 that Marc Keller bought for $190,000. Sold by Taylor Made Sales Agency, the colt is a half brother to stakes-placed Songsational, who is also by Unbridled's Song. Hip 595's third dam is the Northern Dancer mare Northernette, a champion filly in Canada at both 2 and 3 with multiple grade 1 wins and is a sister to champion and influential sire Storm Bird. The sire's other yearling sold for $170,000.

Will Take Charge stands at Three Chimneys Farm and commanded a $30,000 stud fee in 2017.