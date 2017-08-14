$3M Keeneland September Sale Topper Breaks Maiden

Mendelssohn, the $3 million yearling purchase that topped last year's Keeneland September sale, broke his maiden Aug. 13 at the Curragh for Coolmore connections.

In his second outing, the 2-year-old son of Scat Daddy drifted out a bit but easily coasted to a one-length win under jockey Ryan Moore. The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt, who was the favorite in the field of seven, completed the one-mile race in a time of 1:42.36 over the good-to-firm turf.

He finished eighth in his only other race, a July 15 seven-furlong maiden race at the Curragh, where he settled toward the back of the pack and never made an effort.

Bred in Kentucky by Clarkland Farm, Mendelssohn is out of 2016 Broodmare of the Year Leslie's Lady (Tricky Creek). The now 21-year-old mare has produced six winners, topped by four-time champion Beholder (Henny Hughes) and grade 1 winner and sire Into Mischief (Harlan's Holiday). She produced a colt April 4 by Medaglia d'Oro .

Clarkland Farm, which is run by Fred and Nancy Mitchell with their daughter Marty Buckner, purchased the stakes winning Leslie's Lady from the 2006 Keeneland November breeding stock sale for $100,000 from the estate of James T. Hines Jr.

M.V. Magnier signed the ticket for Mendelssohn last September.

"He's by Scat Daddy and he's out of an exceptional race filly," Magnier said at the sale. "He's a very good mover, he's very good looking, and from a very good family. We had a lot of luck with Scat Daddy in the past and hopefully it will continue."

