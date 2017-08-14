Arrogate Puts in Final Work for Pacific Classic

Juddmonte Farms' Arrogate put in his final bit of major exercise for the Aug. 19 $1 million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1) when he drilled four furlongs in :47 3/5 on a cool morning at Del Mar Aug. 14.

"He just cruised around there," said trainer Bob Baffert, who watched the move from the Del Mar grandstand. "We're set (for Saturday)."

Going off at 7:55 a.m. PDT with regular exercise rider Martin Garcia in the irons, the dark gray son of Unbridled's Song broke off alone from the half-mile pole and clipped off fractions of :24 1/5 and :35 2/5 en route to his final time. He galloped out to five furlongs in 1:00, then continued on steadily to six furlongs in 1:14 1/5, according to the track's clockers.

Garcia had a slight issue with the colt changing leads nearing the eighth pole but got him to adjust and finish the work smoothly.

"I thought he looked good," said regular rider Mike Smith, who also watched the move from the grandstand. "He looked happy to me."

Arrogate will likely be favored to win the 27th edition of the Pacific Classic, a Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" race tied to the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1), which will be run at Del Mar Nov. 4. Both races are at 1 1/4 miles.

Arrogate finished fourth in his most recent start, the TVG San Diego Handicap (G2) at Del Mar July 22, beaten that day by more than 15 lengths at 1-20 odds. The winner of the San Diego, Hronis Racing's Accelerate, is expected to be in the TVG Pacific Classic lineup, as are four to five other runners, including another Baffert charge, Speedway Stable's Collected.