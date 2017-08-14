Cairo Prince, Summerfield Top New York-Bred Sale

Airdrie Stud's Cairo Prince , Francis and Barbara Vanlangendonck's Summerfield, and Vineyard Ventures were the leading sire, consignor, and buyer, respectively, by gross at the Aug. 12-13 Fasig-Tipton New York-bred preferred yearling sale in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

A multiple grade 2 winner who stood for $10,000 when the 2016 foal crop was conceived and had a fee of $15,000 this year, Cairo Prince had all eight of his yearlings offered go to new homes. Led by the sale-topping and New York-bred sale record-setting colt sold for $500,000, Cairo Prince yearlings grossed $1,465,000, for a $183,125 average.

"It's pretty special what this horse is doing right now," said Airdrie's Bret Jones. "To see these kind of prices from a $10,000 stud fee shows what kind of athlete he's producing and the best news is that there are a lot of great breeders that rely on returns from that stud fee range that are hitting some big time home runs with him. It's been awesome, and we've got every reason to think there's going to be a lot more to celebrate down the road."

Leading sire by average (three or more sold) was the late City Zip, with four averaging $188,750 from $755,000 in total receipts.

Summerfield sold 11 of 16 offered for a total of $1,447,000 and an average price of $131,545, and Hunter Valley Farm topped the consignors' list by average (three or more sold) at $148,000 from gross receipts of $740,000 for five sold from seven offered.

"This sale is getting stronger every year because of the pedigrees and better physicals, which is bringing more people at a higher level of buying horses," said Francis Vanlangendonck. "It is going to continue to be a better and better sale over the years."

Represented by agent Mike Ryan, Vineyard Ventures bought six yearlings for $1,080,000.

Ryan said Vineyard Ventures is the nom de plume of an unnamed, long-standing client of trainer Chad Brown who races in New York.

"A lot of these are foaled up here but are bred in Kentucky so you get the best of both worlds," Ryan said of the yearlings entered in the New York-bred sale. "We are all after the quality. When you have sire power you prefer it makes a difference. In the last five years the quality of the horses in this sale has really jumped up."

Teresa Genaro contributed to this story