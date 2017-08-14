Alternation Gets First Winner With My Heart Awakens

Alternation , who earned more than $1 million racing for Donnie Von Hemel and Pin Oak Stable, was flattered with his first winner when the first-time starter My Heart Awakens took a maiden special weight at Emerald Downs Aug. 13.

Racing for trainer David Martinez and owner Coal Creek Farm, the 2-year-old gelding showed an ability to settle off the pace under jockey Javier Matias, before charging down the stretch with an inside bid to win the fourth race on the card by two lengths. He completed 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in a time of 1:04.25.

Sent off at odds of 6-1, My Heart Awakens paid $14.40, $6.40, and $4 across the board.

Out of the winning Value Plus mare My Untamed Heart, My Heart Awakens was bred by his owner in Kentucky. He is a half brother to My Heart Goes On, a 4-year-old stakes-winning filly who races for the same connections.

Alternation, a 9-year-old son of Distorted Humor out of the Seattle Slew mare Alternate, won 9 out of 19 races. His racing career highlights include grade 2 scores in the 2011 Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park | BloodHorse.com Track Profile">Belmont Park and the 2012 Oaklawn Handicap.

He stood 2017 at Pin Oak Stud in Kentucky for a $7,500 fee.