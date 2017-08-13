Tiger Moth Gets Graded Score in Groupie Doll

John Gunther’s Tiger Moth scored her first graded stakes victory with a closing score in the $100,000 Groupie Doll Stakes (G3) at Ellis Park Aug. 13.

With 11 fillies and mares in the field for the one-mile dirt test, it was Put Da Blame On Me who led until the final furlong. She set fractions of :23.18, :45.79, 1:10.37, and 1:23.29 through the first seven furlongs.

Tiger Moth raced in 10th early, then advanced to seventh with a quarter-mile to run under jockey Corey Lanerie. Tiger Moth and Walkabout rallied down the center of the track in the stretch, but Tiger Moth was able to get three-quarters of a length in front at the wire to complete the mile in 1:36.30. Danzatrice was able to get up for third.

Tiger Moth came into the Groupie Doll off her first stakes win in the listed Mari Hulman George July 15 at Indiana Grand Race Course, which the 5-year-old daughter of Street Sense took by 2 1/2 lengths.

Since trainer Brad Cox took over training in November, Tiger Moth has stepped up in company. She finished third in the Azeri Stakes (G2) and fourth in the Apple Blossom Handicap (G1), and followed those graded stakes placings with two off-the-board finishes in the Matron Stakes (G3) and Fleur de Lis Handicap (G2).

The winner paid $9.40, $4.20, and $3.20 acroos the board. Walkabout returned $5.20 and $3.80, and Danzatrice paid $5.20.