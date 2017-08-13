Melmich Gets Third Win in a Row With Seagram Cup

Cutting back from his win in the 1 1/4-mile Dominion Day Stakes (G3), the 1 1/16-mile distance of the Seagram Cup (G3) at Woodbine was not an issue for Melmich, as the Wilko gelding uncorked a determined rally to catch Are You Kidding Me at the wire Aug. 13.

With eight wins already at the 1 1/16-mile distance and just as comfortable winning at 1 3/4 miles, the 6-year-old Kevin Attard trainee showed why he is undefeated in three starts this year, but he found a capable rival in Are You Kidding Me. A close study of the photo at the wire was needed to determine the winner, as Melmich barely got his nostrils by his foe after a fevered duel down the stretch.

Are You Kidding Me made a bold move to take the lead entering the far turn after he pressed stakes winners Bear'sway and Keen Gizmo under jockey Rafael Hernandez. The Run Away and Hide 7-year-old moved three wide to put away the two leaders with ease. Melmich, who took his time in the rear under jockey Eurico Rosa da Silva, charged on the outside and was floated wide by Hernandez and Are You Kidding Me into the stretch. That left a large hole for Gigantic Breeze to rush through, but it was the two former horses who were neck-and-neck through the lane.

Melmich finished the distance in 1:43.43, and paid $4.20, $2.50, and $2.20.

Bred by Andrew Stronach out of the You and I mare Little Swoon, Melmich improved his record to 14-7-3 from 30 starts for owners Stephen Chesney and Cory Hoffman.