Chad Brown Reaches New Heights at Arlington

For all his accomplishments in the last decade Chad Brown has been training, he added another feat Aug. 12, when he became the first trainer to capture both the Arlington Million XXXV Stakes (G1T) and Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) on the same day at Arlington International Racecourse.

"I'm extremely honored that I've accomplished that," Brown said from Saratoga Race Course Aug. 13. "We're very honored to be the first to do that."

The 2016 Eclipse Award winner saddled Beach Patrol who took the Arlington Million as second choice, and pulled off another minor surprise when Dacita ran over the top of the field to take home the Beverly D. as the fourth betting choice.

"I have enormous respect for those two races, as did my mentor Robert Frankel," Brown said.

Frankel won both races but in different years. He won the Arlington Million twice, with Chester House in 2000 and Beat Hollow (GB) in 2002. Frankel also saddled Heat Haze (GB) to a victory in the Beverly D. in 2003 and had Possibly Perfect win in 1995.

Brown was in the early stages of working with the late Frankel at the time, but said they were races the Hall of Fame trainer pointed for.

"I'd like to think his system lives on," Brown said.

In the 27 years both races were run together, trainers such as Charlie Whittingham, D. Wayne Lukas, Ron McAnally, Christophe Clement, Aidan O'Brien, and Bill Mott have shared the honors of winning those events, but never both on one day.

Brown said he has "no immediate plans" for Beach Patrol or Dacita. "Both came out of the race good," he said.