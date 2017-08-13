Optimism for Horseracing Integrity Act at Round Table

The 65th annual Round Table Conference on Matters Pertaining to Racing Aug. 13 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., closed out with an update and a rally cry for legislation that would overhaul oversight of horse racing's drug testing and medication rules.

While a previous version of the bill did not progress to law, The Jockey Club has lost no enthusiasm for the Horseracing Integrity Act of 2017, which would grant the United States Anti-Doping Agency oversight of the industry's drug testing. The legislation aims to end race-day administration of furosemide (Lasix) and bring uniformity to equine drug testing, rules, labs, and enforcement.

While The Jockey Club chairman Stuart Janney III noted that many good things are happening in horse racing such as increased television coverage and successful big events, he said there are still many challenges. He said giving USADA oversight of equine drug testing would address many of the problems the sport faces.

"As you cast your eyes to the list of problems we face, think of how many would be addressed, to some degree, by a uniform system of regulation, good testing, and penalties with teeth," Janney said. "It wouldn't address all of our sport's issues, but it would be a great start and meaningful foundation for growth. I hope you all will work with Jockey Club to work toward that day."

Speakers such as Thoroughbred owner Barbara Banke of Stonestreet Farm noted that such changes would improve integrity, which would increase fan confidence in horse racing, make U.S. bloodstock more attractive to international buyers, and make the sport more attractive to sponsors.

"To win in the long term, we must demonstrate to current and future racing fans that our industry acts with integrity and elevated standards of care to protect the health of our athletes," Banke said. "The morass of conflicting state medication thresholds and rules is too confusing and slow to change. With this bill we can achieve comprehensive reform that is meaningful, both to horse owners and the general public.

"We would benefit significantly and immediately if we standardized best practices across our industry in medication regulation and testing, which this bill would accomplish. This would increase the perception that our industry is well organized and responsibly self-governed."

Banke pointed to the recent international success stories of Stonestreet homebred Lady Aurelia, who is campaigned in partnership with Peter Leidel and George Bolton, as well as Arrogate and Tepin. She said those successes are bringing a positive international view, but United States racing rules need to be updated to fall in line with international standards.

"A robust future is available to us in an increasingly global business environment," Banke said. "We must foster consumer confidence and make the world stand up and take notice of our American horses."

Shawn Smeallie, executive director of the Coalition for Horse Racing Integrity, is optimistic the Horseracing Integrity Act of 2017 will advance. Many of the owners supporting the proposed legislation have strong political ties to the current Congress. Within the next month, Smeallie expects it to have more than 100 co-sponsors.

Smeallie also anticipates an industry round table hearing as early as this fall. Such a hearing would rank below a formal committee hearing, but would be recorded. He said the proposals in the legislation are an improvement of the current system, and he expects the idea to eventually win over support.

"You have to stick with it. If you just stay with it, eventually the weak arguments are exposed and fall away," Smeallie said. "This industry is really vulnerable to a high-profile accident, or something like that. So I think that as long as we stay with it, we're on the side of the angels. As long as we stick with it long enough, we can make it happen."

Ed Martin, president of the Association of Racing Commissioners International, an umbrella group of state regulators, attended the Round Table and said he believes many of the goals toward uniformity being pushed through the federal legislation could be accomplished through a compact of racing states. He noted that the bill ultimately has been slow to gain traction.

"When the bill moves out of committee, then it becomes real," Martin said. "Revisiting how we make rules, the regulators have long supported the creation of interstate compacts. We still do. We think that there's more support for that within the industry than there is for this particular proposal."

Janney said there are many positive trends in the sport and eliminating some of the problems will have racing well positioned for further success.

"My sense is, we are at a crossroads," Janney said. "There are many signs of hope, progress, and accomplishment. Let's congratulate those responsible for taking steps to make our horses safer as they run and train. We're making good progress on aftercare—more to do—but much is in place. Our big race days are working and TV coverage is more frequent with better production values. Finally people are watching.

"Creative thinking is creating events like the Pegasus (World) Cup day. (The New York Racing Association) is back in private control and the new management team has produced great results on and off the track. Support for a uniform regulatory system is growing. We see great growth in the (advance-deposit wagering) networks."

In terms of problems holding the sport back, he cited Pennsylvania, where trainer Murray Rojas conspired with trainers to administer drugs on race day and was convicted of 14 drug misbranding counts in federal court. That trial included testimony that such cheating was widespread. He said such scandals have to end, especially in an atmosphere where many states, like Pennsylvania, commit money from added gaming to horse racing and breeding.

"We should be doing better, because it's in our power to do better," Janney said. "It will take those in this room and elsewhere to produce the results we need."