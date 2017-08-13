Royal Thoroughbreds: A Partnership That Works

Britt Wadsworth is a veteran horsewoman who split her time between Ocala, Fla., and Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Sean Mahoney is a hospitality industry professional whose orientation to Thoroughbred racing and breeding was the occasional visit to the racetrack.

Despite those disparate backgrounds, circumstances brought the pair together, and little by little over the last four or five years, they have built Royal Thoroughbreds near Saratoga Springs into a viable commercial breeding and sales entity. Royal had a consignment of about a half-dozen horses at the Fasig-Tipton New York-bred yearling sale Aug. 12-13.

"When I left Ocala I started coming up here six months out of the year, working for trainers like Linda Rice, Ralph Nicks, and Shug McGaughey," Wadsworth said. "I was splitting my time between here and there and met Sean and decided to stay up here."

Mahoney grew up going to the track with his father and his mother grew up on a horse farm in Virginia.

"I was an enthusiast and a gambler, but never actually involved," Mahoney said.

In addition to galloping horses for McGaughey, Wadsworth also worked for Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital. Mahoney is beverage manager for the popular Saratoga restaurant Sperry's.

At a point Wadsworth ran into Danzel Brendemuehl, who operates Classic Bloodstock near Ocala, Fla., and began assisting her with pre-sale "short listing," the practice of paring down lists of auction horses to inspect.

Eventually the three became partners on some horses that Brendemuehl owned.

Located on 14 acres near Saratoga acquired from Bill Wilmot and Joan Taylor, Royal Thoroughbreds has 15 horses of their own and also boards and assists with breeding some client mares.

The farm's mares are bred to Kentucky stallions and then sent to Brendemuehl in Florida to produce their foals. Included among their broodmares is Gitchee Goomie, a hard-knocking grade 3 winner on the New York circuit who won or placed in 16 of her 22 starts and earned $680,520. She is in foal to Carpe Diem .

Mahoney, 35, acknowledges his learning curve was pretty steep and credits the working relationship between Wadsworth and Brendemuehl as a key to Royal Thoroughbreds' success.

"They complement each other and work awesome together," Mahoney said.

Mahoney is now passionate about breeding and pinhooking, and is attempting to convince others of his age group to invest in breeding partnerships, as well as the racing partnerships in which many are involved.

"I know a lot of guys who are in racing partnerships," he said. "I am trying to get them to supplement their racing with pinhooking and breeding. I bug my friends to get involved in that aspect of (the business). There is a lot of value in doing what we do.

"Once they start to see it, it becomes infectious. I don't have the answer on how to get that next generation involved. It is a lot of work and a lot of capital to make it go. But you can start small."